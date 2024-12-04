Map of Africa with connecting lines
event

Governing the Digital Economy: Introducing the Africa Technology Policy Tracker

Wed. December 4th, 2024
Live Online and 1779 Massachusetts Avenue NW Washington, DC 20036

The African continent is undergoing a digital revolution. Increasing access to digital products and services has the potential to transform lives and economies, and African governments have developed policies to fully harness these opportunities. As a result, the continent is rife with regional and national strategies envisioning digital transformations, as well as legal frameworks to define the rules for digital transactions and services. However, there is neither a comprehensive resource for tracking technological policy strategies, nor a mechanism for peer learning among African countries on the policies that can best foster innovation.  

To bridge this knowledge gap, the Carnegie Africa program, in collaboration with the Africa Telecommunications Union, has developed the Africa Technology Policy Tracker (AfTech), the first-ever continent-wide aggregate of digital economy laws, policies, and regulations.  

Join the Carnegie Africa program for the launch of AfTech, the first in a series of public engagements supporting this project as a foundational element for policy dialogues with key stakeholders on Africa’s digital economy. This event will include a demonstration of AfTech, followed by a panel discussion on how African countries are governing the digital economy to foster innovation, protect consumer rights, address cybersecurity and promote inclusive digital growth. 

Tea, coffee, and pastries will be provided.

TechnologySouthern, Eastern, and Western AfricaNorth Africa
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
event speakers

Aubra Anthony

Senior Fellow, Technology and International Affairs Program

Aubra Anthony is a senior fellow in the Technology and International Affairs Program at Carnegie, where she researches the human impacts of digital technology, specifically in emerging markets.

Rob Floyd

Director, Innovation and Digital Policy, African Center for Economic Transformation

Rob Floyd is director for Innovation and Digital Policy at the African Center for Economic Transformation (ACET). He previously served as director and senior advisor at ACET and was a staff member at the World Bank where he held a number of executive positions.

Ambassador Mathilde Mukantabana

Ambassador to the United States, Republic of Rwanda

Mathilde Mukantabana serves as Ambassador of the Republic of Rwanda to the United States as well as non-resident Ambassador to Mexico, Brazil, and Argentina.

Jane Munga

Fellow, Africa Program

Jane Munga is a fellow in the Africa Program focusing on technology policy.

Melody Musoni

Policy Officer, Digital Economy and Governance, European Centre for Development Policy Management

Melody Musoni is a digital governance and digital economy policy officer at the European Centre for Development Policy Management. 

Cabinet Secretary Margaret Ndung'u

Cabinet Secretary for Information, Communications, and the Digital Economy, Republic of Kenya

Margaret Ndung'u is the cabinet secretary for the Ministry of Information, Communications, and the Digital Economy for the Republic of Kenya. She is  a member of the African Union Cyber Security Expert Group, a founding member of the Network of African Women in Cybersecurity, and a member of the United Nations Policy Network on Meaningful Access.

John Omo

Secretary General, African Telecommunications Union

John Omo is the Secretary-General of the African Telecommunications Union (ATU). He leads the continental body entrusted with building consensus within African countries in the development of ICT policies, systems and services, and also in coordinating African participation in international ICT for Africa.

Zainab Usman

Senior Fellow and Director, Africa Program

Zainab Usman is a senior fellow and inaugural director of the Africa Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace in Washington, D.C. Her fields of expertise include institutions, economic policy, energy policy, and emerging economies in Africa.

Angela Wamola

Head of Sub-Saharan Africa, GSMA

Angela Wamola is the head of sub-Saharan Africa at the GSMA, a trade body that represents the interests of 800+ mobile operators worldwide and stakeholders in the wider ecosystem.