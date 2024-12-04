Governing the Digital Economy: Introducing the Africa Technology Policy Tracker

The African continent is undergoing a digital revolution. Increasing access to digital products and services has the potential to transform lives and economies, and African governments have developed policies to fully harness these opportunities. As a result, the continent is rife with regional and national strategies envisioning digital transformations, as well as legal frameworks to define the rules for digital transactions and services. However, there is neither a comprehensive resource for tracking technological policy strategies, nor a mechanism for peer learning among African countries on the policies that can best foster innovation.

To bridge this knowledge gap, the Carnegie Africa program, in collaboration with the Africa Telecommunications Union, has developed the Africa Technology Policy Tracker (AfTech), the first-ever continent-wide aggregate of digital economy laws, policies, and regulations.