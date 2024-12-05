Trump 2.0 and Global Criminal Justice: International Accountability and What’s Next for the U.S.

The incoming Trump administration will introduce a new chapter in American foreign policy and reshape the nation’s approach to global criminal justice and the pursuit of accountability for international crimes. During his first term in office, President Donald Trump and his administration committed to holding ISIS accountable for their crimes, condemned regimes—including Syria and Iran—for their human rights violations, and imposed sanctions on China over its treatment of the Uyghurs. At the same time, the administration also pursued a policy of overt confrontation with the International Criminal Court (ICC), whose investigations into Afghanistan and in the Palestinian territories were perceived to be a threat to the interest and national security of the both the U.S. and Israel by the administration. Although U.S. opposition to the ICC was not a novelty feature of the Trump administration, its hardline policy towards the ICC went well beyond rhetorical denunciation, resulting in the imposition of sweeping sanctions on the ICC and its officials.