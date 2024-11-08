The Trump Presidency's Foreign Policy: Implications for the Middle East and Shifting Global Dynamics

The outcome of the U.S. presidential elections will likely introduce a new chapter in American foreign policy, with prospective shifts that will shape the Middle East’s geopolitical landscape. Key changes in U.S. relations with major powers such as Russia and China will influence the region’s own dynamics, impacting local alliances, security arrangements, and economic partnerships. Anticipated developments in the U.S. relationship with Iran, Israel, and Arab states will need to be examined closely as these shifts will reshape diplomatic and security landscapes across the Middle East.

The Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center will host a panel discussion to examine the implications of the U.S. presidential election results on the Middle East. Featuring experts Matthew Duss, Nicole Grajewski, Mohanad Hage Ali and, Tong Zhao, the panel will focus on evolving U.S. relationships with Iran, Israel, the Arab Gulf states, Russia, and China. The discussion will address the wider regional impact of any changes in U.S. engagement and explore potential shifts in strategic alignments and economic opportunities.

The discussion, moderated by Raya Jalabi, the Middle East Correspondent for the Financial Times, will be held in English and will take place online on November 8, at 4:00 P.M. Beirut time (UTC+2) / 9:00 A.M. EST.