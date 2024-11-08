event
Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center

The Trump Presidency's Foreign Policy: Implications for the Middle East and Shifting Global Dynamics

Fri. November 8th, 2024
Virtual

The outcome of the U.S. presidential elections will likely introduce a new chapter in American foreign policy, with prospective shifts that will shape the Middle East’s geopolitical landscape. Key changes in U.S. relations with major powers such as Russia and China will influence the region’s own dynamics, impacting local alliances, security arrangements, and economic partnerships. Anticipated developments in the U.S. relationship with Iran, Israel, and Arab states will need to be examined closely as these shifts will reshape diplomatic and security landscapes across the Middle East.

 The Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center will host a panel discussion to examine the implications of the U.S. presidential election results on the Middle East. Featuring experts Matthew Duss, Nicole Grajewski, Mohanad Hage Ali and, Tong Zhao, the panel will focus on evolving U.S. relationships with Iran, Israel, the Arab Gulf states, Russia, and China. The discussion will address the wider regional impact of any changes in U.S. engagement and explore potential shifts in strategic alignments and economic opportunities.

 The discussion, moderated by Raya Jalabi, the Middle East Correspondent for the Financial Times, will be held in English and will take place online on November 8, at 4:00 P.M. Beirut time (UTC+2) / 9:00 A.M. EST.

 Viewers may submit questions to the panelists via the live chat feature on Facebook and YouTube. For more information, please contact Najwa Yassine at najwa.yassine@carnegie-mec.org.

United States
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
Matthew Duss

The executive vice president at the Center for International Policy.

Matthew Duss is the executive vice president at the Center for International Policy. He served as a foreign-policy advisor to U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders from 2017 to 2022.


Tong Zhao

Senior Fellow, Carnegie China, Nuclear Policy Program

Tong Zhao is a senior fellow with the Nuclear Policy Program and Carnegie China, Carnegie’s East Asia-based research center on contemporary China. Formerly based in Beijing, he now conducts research in Washington on strategic security issues.

Nicole Grajewski Profile Picture

Nicole Grajewski

Fellow, Nuclear Policy Program

Nicole Grajewski is a fellow in the Nuclear Policy Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Raya Jalabi

Middle East correspondent, Financial Times

Raya Jalabi is the Financial Times’s Middle East correspondent, covering Iraq, Syria and Lebanon from her base in Beirut. Before joining the FT in 2022, she covered Saudi Arabia and Iraq for Reuters, and was a news editor and reporter at The Guardian in New York.

Mohanad Hage Ali

Deputy Director for Research, Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center

Mohanad Hage Ali is the deputy director for research at the Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center.