Matthew Duss

From 2017–2022, Matthew served as foreign policy advisor to Senator Bernie Sanders (I-Vt). He also served as foreign policy director for the Sanders 2020 presidential campaign. From 2014–2016, he served as president of the Foundation for Middle East Peace. From 2008–2014, he was a policy analyst and national security editor at the Center for American Progress, where he directed the Center’s Middle East Progress program. His writing has appeared in the New York Times, the Washington Post, Foreign Affairs, the New Republic, the Nation, the American Prospect, and many other publications.