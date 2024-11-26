West Asia Today: Actors, Interests, and Prospects

event
Over the course of the past year, the conflict in West Asia has escalated regionally, witnessing the involvement of not just Israel and Palestine, but also Iran, Lebanon, Jordan, and Syria. This regional escalation increases the relevance of external actors such as the United States and its approach to the region. In this context, the outcome of the 2024 U.S. Presidential election assumes significance.

The worsening regional situation has also evoked concern from other actors such as India. India has significant stakes in the region, including 8.7 million Indians employed in Gulf countries, trade, as well as infrastructure connectivity projects such as the Chabahar port and the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor.

What is the possible trajectory of the conflict in West Asia in the near future? How will the outcome of the U.S. Presidential election affect this trajectory? As India’s interests in the region face pressure, how is it responding to secure them? 

Navdeep Singh Suri

Former Indian Ambassador to UAE

Navdeep Singh Suri completed a 36-year career in the Indian Foreign Service in 2019, having served in diplomatic missions in Cairo, Damascus, Washington, Dar es Salaam, and London and as India’s consul general in Johannesburg. He was India’s high commissioner to Australia and ambassador to Egypt and UAE.

Deepika Saraswat

Associate Fellow, West Asia Centre, Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses (MP-IDSA)

Deepika Saraswat is an associate fellow at the West Asia Centre at the Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses (MP-IDSA). Her research interests include Iran’s geopolitics in West Asia and Eurasia, and interpenetration of religion and politics in postcolonial contexts. Her book ‘Between Survival and Status: The Counter-hegemonic Geopolitics of Iran’ was published in 2022.

Kabir Taneja

Deputy Director and Fellow, Middle East, Strategic Studies Programme, ORF

Kabir Taneja is a deputy director and fellow, Middle East, with the Strategic Studies programme at Observer Research Foundation (ORF). His research focuses on India’s relations with the Middle East (West Asia) specifically looking at the domestic political dynamics terrorism non-state militant actors and the general security paradigm of the region. He has authored books, chapters, journal articles and op-eds and is a regular contributor to Indian and international press.

Gaddam Dharmendra

Nonresident Senior Fellow, Carnegie India

Gaddam Dharmendra is a nonresident senior fellow at Carnegie India. He joined the Indian Foreign Service in 1990 and served in various capacities in Indian Missions across the world and at the Ministry of External Affairs, South Block. His overseas assignments include stints at Indian Missions in Tehran, Dushanbe, Washington D.C., and Dhaka.