West Asia Today: Actors, Interests, and Prospects

Over the course of the past year, the conflict in West Asia has escalated regionally, witnessing the involvement of not just Israel and Palestine, but also Iran, Lebanon, Jordan, and Syria. This regional escalation increases the relevance of external actors such as the United States and its approach to the region. In this context, the outcome of the 2024 U.S. Presidential election assumes significance.

The worsening regional situation has also evoked concern from other actors such as India. India has significant stakes in the region, including 8.7 million Indians employed in Gulf countries, trade, as well as infrastructure connectivity projects such as the Chabahar port and the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor.