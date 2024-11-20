event

Where Does America Go From Here? A Conversation With SE Cupp and Norman Ornstein

Wed. November 20th, 2024
Live Online

Elections have consequences. President-elect Donald Trump’s victory carries implications for America’s governance and role in the world that are uncertain, transformative, and potentially dangerous to American democracy.

What explains his election? Does it presage a genuine political realignment? What are the consequences of Republican control of the White House, Senate, and potentially the House? And what do they mean for a Democratic party now seemingly in the political wilderness?  

Join Aaron David Miller as sits down with SE Cupp and Norman Ornstein, two of the nation’s most thoughtful political analysts, to discuss these and other issues.   

DemocracyForeign PolicyPolitical ReformUnited States
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
event speakers

Aaron David Miller

Senior Fellow, American Statecraft Program

Aaron David Miller is a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, focusing on U.S. foreign policy.

SE Cupp

Political Commentator, CNN

SE Cupp is a nationally syndicated columnist, television host and author. She is a political commentator for CNN and host of the syndicated show “Battleground.” She’s been published at the New York Times, Washington Post, Oprah Daily, Glamour, and dozens of other publications.

Norman Ornstein

Emeritus Scholar, American Enterprise Institute

Norman Ornstein is an emeritus scholar at the American Enterprise Institute. He is a contributing editor and writer for The Atlantic and has been an election eve analyst for CBS News and BBC News. He is also chairman emeritus of the Campaign Legal Center. He was a political science professor at Johns Hopkins University and The Catholic University of America for fifteen years.