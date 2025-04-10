2025 Global Technology Summit

We are pleased to announce the ninth Global Technology Summit (GTS), co-hosted with the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, from April 10 to 12, 2025 in New Delhi, with public sessions on April 11 and 12.

This year’s theme, Sambhavna—meaning "possibilities" in Hindi—highlights the transformative potential of critical and emerging technologies to drive economic growth while shaping international relations, security frameworks, and global governance. The Summit will explore the potential of technology partnerships to unlock new opportunities for innovation and growth. This year's theme also embodies a broader vision of building a resilient digital ecosystem that enhances India's status as a global tech leader while ensuring that technological advancements help bridge societal divides, creating a more equitable and prosperous future for all.

The Summit will convene industry experts, policymakers, and academics from around the world to explore topics such as the geopolitics of technology, artificial intelligence, digital public infrastructure, India’s tech evolution, cybersecurity, international tech collaborations, and data governance.