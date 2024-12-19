Syria in Focus: Regional and International Dynamics at a Crossroads

Recent developments in Syria have placed the country at a pivotal juncture, carrying profound implications for its future, for regional stability, and for the broader international order. The fall of the Assad regime, after 54 years in power, between Hafez and Bashar al-Assad, marks a seismic shift in the Middle East.

As the region grapples with shifting alliances and escalating tensions, Syria remains a critical theater in which regional and global interests intersect. The weakening and retreat of Iran and Russia in the Syrian arena has created a power vacuum which has prompted increased involvement from Türkiye and continued interventions by Israel. At the same time, Arab states, including neighboring Iraq, are beginning to prepare for a new relationship with the emerging government in Damascus.

To explore these complex dynamics, the Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center will host a virtual panel discussion examining the geopolitical implications of Syria’s latest developments. The event will attempt to offer insights into the strategies and perspectives of key stakeholders, including Türkiye, Russia, Iran, Iraq, and others. Through this lens, the discussion will illuminate the factors shaping Syria’s trajectory and its broader impact on the Middle East.

The panel will feature Harith Hassan, Sinan Ülgen, Ellie Geranmayeh, and Anna Borshchevskaya, each bringing expertise on critical aspects of Syria’s regional and international relationships. Moderated by Armenak Tokmajyan, the discussion aims to provide a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping Syria today after Assad’s downfall and the country’s role in the broader Middle East.

The event will be held in English on Thursday, December 19, at 4:00 PM Beirut time (UTC+2)/ 9:00 AM EST.