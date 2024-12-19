event
Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center

Syria in Focus: Regional and International Dynamics at a Crossroads

Thu. December 19th, 20244:00 PM - 5:00 PM (EET)
Virtual

Recent developments in Syria have placed the country at a pivotal juncture, carrying profound implications for its future, for regional stability, and for the broader international order. The fall of the Assad regime, after 54 years in power, between Hafez and Bashar al-Assad, marks a seismic shift in the Middle East.

 As the region grapples with shifting alliances and escalating tensions, Syria remains a critical theater in which regional and global interests intersect. The weakening and retreat of Iran and Russia in the Syrian arena has created a power vacuum which has prompted increased involvement from Türkiye and continued interventions by Israel. At the same time, Arab states, including neighboring Iraq, are beginning to prepare for a new relationship with the emerging government in Damascus.

 To explore these complex dynamics, the Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center will host a virtual panel discussion examining the geopolitical implications of Syria’s latest developments. The event will attempt to offer insights into the strategies and perspectives of key stakeholders, including Türkiye, Russia, Iran, Iraq, and others. Through this lens, the discussion will illuminate the factors shaping Syria’s trajectory and its broader impact on the Middle East.

 The panel will feature Harith Hassan, Sinan Ülgen, Ellie Geranmayeh, and Anna Borshchevskaya, each bringing expertise on critical aspects of Syria’s regional and international relationships. Moderated by Armenak Tokmajyan, the discussion aims to provide a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping Syria today after Assad’s downfall and the country’s role in the broader Middle East.

 The event will be held in English on Thursday, December 19, at 4:00 PM Beirut time (UTC+2)/ 9:00 AM EST.

Viewers are invited to submit questions to the panelists via the live chat feature on Facebook and YouTube. For more information, please contact Najwa Yassine at najwa.yassine@carnegie-mec.org.

Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
event speakers

Armenak Tokmajyan

Nonresident ScholarMalcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center

Armenak Tokmajyan is a nonresident scholar at the Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center in Beirut. His research focuses on borders and conflict, Syrian refugees, and state-society relations in Syria.

Anna Borshchevskaya

The Harold Grinspoon Senior Fellow in The Washington Institute's Diane and Guilford Glazer Foundation Program on Great Power Competition and the Middle East.

Anna Borshchevskaya is the Harold Grinspoon Senior Fellow in The Washington Institute's Diane and Guilford Glazer Foundation Program on Great Power Competition and the Middle East, focusing on Russia's policy toward the Middle East. In addition, she is a contributor to Oxford Analytica. In June 2024 she served as a consultant for the U.S. Department of State on defense strategies in the Black Sea region. She was previously with the Atlantic Council and the Peterson Institute for International Economics.

Ellie Geranmayeh

Senior policy fellow and deputy head of the Middle East and North Africa programme at the European Council on Foreign Relations.

Ellie Geranmayeh is a senior policy fellow and deputy head of the Middle East and North Africa programme at the European Council on Foreign Relations. She focuses on European policy in relation to Iran, particularly on the nuclear and regional dossiers and sanctions policy.


Harith Hasan

Nonresident Senior Fellow, Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center

Harith Hasan is a nonresident senior fellow at the Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center, where his research focuses on Iraq, sectarianism, identity politics, religious actors, and state-society relations.

Sinan Ülgen

Senior Fellow, Carnegie Europe

Sinan Ülgen is a senior fellow at Carnegie Europe in Brussels, where his research focuses on Turkish foreign policy, transatlantic relations, international trade, economic security, and digital policy.