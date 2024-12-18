The Great Powers and Security Competition in the Middle East and the Horn of Africa

Dr. Abdulaziz Sager is a Saudi strategic expert specializing in international politics and regional security issues. He is the Founder and Chairman of the Gulf Research Center. Dr. Sager has also been a visiting professor at a number of universities, and member of various councils, advisory and academic committees, institutes and international research centers. He participates in international and regional conferences that address issues pertaining to the Gulf region. Notably, he has authored and edited numerous publications and has many articles in local and international newspapers related to Gulf affairs and regional issues, and he frequently contributes to major international media outlets. He is also the editor-in-chief of "Araa," a monthly Arabic-language magazine focused on Gulf affairs and is the editor-in-chief of "The Gulf Yearbook." Dr. Sager holds a PhD in politics and international relations from Lancaster University.