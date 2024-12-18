event

The Great Powers and Security Competition in the Middle East and the Horn of Africa

With war and civil strife raging in the region and threatening wider escalation, the Middle East and the Horn of Africa have reemerged as the locus of major security interests for each of the great powers. It is the only world region in which China, Russia, and the United States all operate an overseas military base. 

How are these external actors competing to gain access and project power and influence in the region? What are the distinctive strategies employed by Washington, Beijing, and Moscow? And how do they interact with realities on the ground and key regional stakeholders?  

The Carnegie Endowment's Middle East program has collaborated with scholars from across the organization on a new continuous stream of work exploring this era of global competition militarily, economically, and diplomatically in the region. Join experts from Carnegie’s Middle East, Asia, Nuclear, and Russia programs, who have all contributed to the Great Power Competition in the Middle East and North Africa project, for a panel discussion that will shed light on these complex dynamics and address their implications for peace and stability in the Gulf, the Levant, the Red Sea, North Africa, and the Horn of Africa. 

Andrew S. Weiss

James Family Chair, Vice President for Studies

Andrew S. Weiss is the James Family Chair and vice president for studies at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, where he oversees research on Russia, Ukraine, and Eurasia. His graphic novel biography of Vladimir Putin, Accidental Czar: the Life and Lies of Vladimir Putin, was published by First Second/Macmillan in 2022.

Amr Hamzawy

Director, Middle East Program

Amr Hamzawy is a senior fellow and the director of the Carnegie Middle East Program. His research and writings focus on governance in the Middle East and North Africa, social vulnerability, and the different roles of governments and civil societies in the region.

Isaac B. Kardon

Senior Fellow, Asia Program

Isaac B. Kardon is a senior fellow for China studies in the Asia Program.

Nicole Grajewski Profile Picture

Nicole Grajewski

Fellow, Nuclear Policy Program

Nicole Grajewski is a fellow in the Nuclear Policy Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Abdulaziz Sager

Founder and Chairman, Gulf Research Center

Dr. Abdulaziz Sager is a Saudi strategic expert specializing in international politics and regional security issues. He is the Founder and Chairman of the Gulf Research Center. Dr. Sager has also been a visiting professor at a number of universities, and member of various councils, advisory and academic committees, institutes and international research centers. He participates in international and regional conferences that address issues pertaining to the Gulf region. Notably, he has authored and edited numerous publications and has many articles in local and international newspapers related to Gulf affairs and regional issues, and he frequently contributes to major international media outlets. He is also the editor-in-chief of "Araa," a monthly Arabic-language magazine focused on Gulf affairs and is the editor-in-chief of "The Gulf Yearbook." Dr. Sager holds a PhD in politics and international relations from Lancaster University.