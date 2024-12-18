The Great Powers and Security Competition in the Middle East and the Horn of Africa

Registration
With war and civil strife raging in the region and threatening wider escalation, the Middle East and the Horn of Africa have reemerged as the locus of major security interests for each of the great powers. It is the only world region in which China, Russia, and the United States all operate an overseas military base.
How are these external actors competing to gain access and project power and influence in the region? What are the distinctive strategies employed by Washington, Beijing, and Moscow? And how do they interact with realities on the ground and key regional stakeholders?
The Carnegie Endowment's Middle East program has collaborated with scholars from across the organization on a new continuous stream of work exploring this era of global competition militarily, economically, and diplomatically in the region. Join experts from Carnegie’s Middle East, Asia, Nuclear, and Russia programs, who have all contributed to the Great Power Competition in the Middle East and North Africa project, for a panel discussion that will shed light on these complex dynamics and address their implications for peace and stability in the Gulf, the Levant, the Red Sea, North Africa, and the Horn of Africa.
A light breakfast will be served before the event begins.