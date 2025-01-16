China-Southeast Asia in a Changing World

Registration
The relationship between Southeast Asia and China reflects a complex interplay of strategic, economic, and ideological considerations that unfold in diverse and sometimes contradictory ways across and within Southeast Asian states, shaped by varying interests, actors, perceptions and lived experiences. This event unpacks these complexities by focusing on three new facets: the implications of recent leadership changes in Southeast Asian countries for Southeast Asia-China relations, the growing salience of technology in China’s regional engagement, and Southeast Asian responses to China’s ideational and ideological projection through its various global initiatives.
Drawing on insights from the recently launched China Through a Southeast Asian Lens series by Carnegie China, the event provides a timely exploration of these topical issues and fosters a candid dialogue between Southeast Asian and Chinese speakers. The discussion offers an exchange of different perspectives to better understand Southeast Asia’s evolving strategies in navigating its ties with China and how China perceives Southeast Asia’s importance in its global strategy.
Agenda
2:00 PM – 2:30 PM
2:30 PM – 2:45 PM
Opening Remarks on China Through a Southeast Asian Lens series
2:45 PM – 3:45 PM
Views from Southeast Asia
Moderator: Lee Sue-Ann, Senior Fellow, ISEAS – Yusof Ishak Institute
Panelists:
- Chong Ja Ian, Nonresident Scholar, Carnegie China
- Elina Noor, Senior Fellow, Carnegie Endowment
- Hoang Thi Ha, Senior Fellow, ISEAS – Yusof Ishak Institute
3:45 PM – 4:00 PM
Coffee Break
4:00 PM – 5:00 PM
Views from China
Moderator: Hoang Thi Ha, Senior Fellow, ISEAS – Yusof Ishak Institute
Panelists:
- Gao Fei, Vice President, China Foreign Affairs University
- Gong Xue, Nonresident Scholar, Carnegie China