China-Southeast Asia in a Changing World

The relationship between Southeast Asia and China reflects a complex interplay of strategic, economic, and ideological considerations that unfold in diverse and sometimes contradictory ways across and within Southeast Asian states, shaped by varying interests, actors, perceptions and lived experiences. This event unpacks these complexities by focusing on three new facets: the implications of recent leadership changes in Southeast Asian countries for Southeast Asia-China relations, the growing salience of technology in China’s regional engagement, and Southeast Asian responses to China’s ideational and ideological projection through its various global initiatives.