event
Carnegie China

China-Southeast Asia in a Changing World

Thu. January 16th, 20252:30 PM - 5:00 PM (SGT)
Singapore and Live Online
register to attend

The relationship between Southeast Asia and China reflects a complex interplay of strategic, economic, and ideological considerations that unfold in diverse and sometimes contradictory ways across and within Southeast Asian states, shaped by varying interests, actors, perceptions and lived experiences. This event unpacks these complexities by focusing on three new facets: the implications of recent leadership changes in Southeast Asian countries for Southeast Asia-China relations, the growing salience of technology in China’s regional engagement, and Southeast Asian responses to China’s ideational and ideological projection through its various global initiatives.

Drawing on insights from the recently launched China Through a Southeast Asian Lens series by Carnegie China, the event provides a timely exploration of these topical issues and fosters a candid dialogue between Southeast Asian and Chinese speakers. The discussion offers an exchange of different perspectives to better understand Southeast Asia’s evolving strategies in navigating its ties with China and how China perceives Southeast Asia’s importance in its global strategy.

Agenda

2:00 PM – 2:30 PM

Registration  

2:30 PM – 2:45 PM

Opening Remarks on China Through a Southeast Asian Lens series

2:45 PM – 3:45 PM

Views from Southeast Asia

Moderator: Lee Sue-Ann, Senior Fellow, ISEAS – Yusof Ishak Institute

Panelists: 

  • Chong Ja Ian, Nonresident Scholar, Carnegie China
  • Elina Noor, Senior Fellow, Carnegie Endowment
  • Hoang Thi Ha, Senior Fellow, ISEAS – Yusof Ishak Institute
3:45 PM – 4:00 PM

Coffee Break

4:00 PM – 5:00 PM

Views from China

Moderator: Hoang Thi Ha, Senior Fellow, ISEAS – Yusof Ishak Institute

Panelists:  

  • Gao Fei, Vice President, China Foreign Affairs University
  • Gong Xue, Nonresident Scholar, Carnegie China
research
China Through a Southeast Asian Lens
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
event speakers

Lee Sue-Ann

Senior Fellow, ISEAS – Yusof Ishak Institute

Lee Sue-Ann is a senior fellow and coordinator of the Regional Strategic and Political Studies Programme, and editor at Fulcrum, ISEAS – Yusof Ishak Institute. 

Chong Ja Ian

Nonresident Scholar, Carnegie China

Chong Ja Ian examines U.S.-China dynamics in Southeast Asia and the broader Asia-Pacific.

Elina Noor

Senior Fellow, Asia Program

Elina Noor is a senior fellow in the Asia Program at Carnegie where she focuses on developments in Southeast Asia, particularly the impact and implications of technology in reshaping power dynamics, governance, and nation-building in the region.

Hoang Thi Ha

Senior Fellow, ISEAS – Yusof Ishak Institute

Hoang Thi Ha is senior fellow and co-coordinator of the Regional Strategic and Political Studies Programme at ISEAS – Yusof Ishak Institute.

Gao Fei

Vice President, China Foreign Affairs University

Gao Fei is the vice president of China Foreign Affairs University, a member of the Political Science Teaching Steering Committee, Ministry of Education, and vice president of the Association of Diplomatic History of the PRC. He is also vice chairman of International Political Studies of China Association of Higher Education, and a recipient of the State Council Sponsorship for Prominent Experts.

Xue Gong

Nonresident Scholar, Carnegie China

Xue Gong’s current research interests include International Political Economy, China’s economic diplomacy, regionalism and governance, and geoeconomics in the Indo-Pacific.