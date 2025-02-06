How Can Our World Rethink Climate Mobility?

Registration
We planned this event before historic wildfires devastated L.A. and sent thousands of us out of our homes. We hope this discussion will be a source of inspiration and ideas as we contemplate our collective future during a time of grief and loss.
Co-presented by Zócalo Public Square and Carnegie California, in partnership with the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County and Flavors from Afar
Moderated by Simon Romero, International Correspondent, New York Times
The discourse around climate change and human movement tends toward the apocalyptic and dystopian. Headlines warn that floods, droughts, and other extreme natural disasters—and the resulting displacement of dispossessed people—are the new normal. But what if we create an entirely new, forward-thinking framework around climate mobility, both domestic and international? How would we reconsider borders, rethink international aid and cooperation, and reimagine how communities welcome and absorb newcomers? Can we learn to see mobility as an act of dignity, and another form of adaptation that moves a species forward?
Join us for a night at the museum, including a panel conversation at the new NHM Commons Theater with artist Tanya Aguiñiga, paleobotanist and curator Regan Dunn, climate mobility scholar Liliana Gamboa, and New Nomad Institute co-founder Badruun Gardi. They’ll discuss what it would take to build a more interconnected, resilient, and nomadic world on the international, community, and individual levels.
An after-hours reception featuring local artists and celebrating the diversity and resilience of Los Angeles will follow in NHM’s Dueling Dinos Grand Foyer and African and North American Diorama Halls. We’ll come together over food and beverages by Flavors from Afar, international sounds by dublab DJ Rani de Leon, and vinyl deep listening sessions exploring global themes by Tana Yonas with Sounds from Afar. Free with RSVP.