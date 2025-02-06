How Can Our World Rethink Climate Mobility?

The discourse around climate change and human movement tends toward the apocalyptic and dystopian. Headlines warn that floods, droughts, and other extreme natural disasters—and the resulting displacement of dispossessed people—are the new normal. But what if we create an entirely new, forward-thinking framework around climate mobility, both domestic and international? How would we reconsider borders, rethink international aid and cooperation, and reimagine how communities welcome and absorb newcomers? Can we learn to see mobility as an act of dignity, and another form of adaptation that moves a species forward?