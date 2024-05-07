



Liliana Gamboa is a nonresident scholar at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. Liliana most recently was program manager at the Open Society Foundations, where she focused on the intersection between climate change and migration. Liliana has over fifteen years of experience working in the human rights field, in work that ranges from designing and implementing anti-discrimination projects in Dominican Republic, Colombia, and Chile, to climate justice work in the Caribbean, to right to truth work and accountability for grave crimes in Guatemala and Mexico, to strengthening the institutions of the Inter American Human Rights System.

Previously, she also served as a senior advocacy officer with the Open Society Justice Initiative, leading the program’s citizenship and legal atatus project. As a longstanding, senior member of OSJI’s advocacy team, she advocated before various multilateral organizations, including regional human rights bodies like the Inter-American Court and Commission, the OAS, the EU, and UN human rights mechanisms to achieve social and political change on a broad portfolio of issues, with a particular geographical focus on Latin America and the Caribbean.

She holds a Master’s degree in international affairs from The New School University in New York City. She also has studies on issues of statelessness from the University of Oxford Refugee Studies Centre and on migration from the Latin American Faculty of Social Sciences (FLACSO-RD). She is originally from Chile, where she earned her BA from the University of Playa Ancha.



