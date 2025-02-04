Standoff at the Border: Rebuilding the India-China Relationship

Since spring 2020, India and China have been engaged in a standoff at their border in eastern Ladakh. A large number of troops remain deployed on both sides and despite the October 2024 agreement on patrolling arrangements, rebuilding political trust between the two nations will take time.

In a new paper from Carnegie India, author Saheb Singh Chadha argues that in the past four years of the standoff, both sides have witnessed an evolution in their negotiating positions.

What are the factors that have shaped these changing positions? How do India and China each view the causes of the border crisis? And how is border management likely to evolve in light of the changing relations between China and India given the larger shifts in global geopolitics?