Carnegie China

Carnegie Global Dialogue: China and Ukraine

Tue. February 25th, 20259:00 AM - 10:00 AM (EST)
Washington, DC and Live Online

Three years after Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, China’s role in the war and its evolving relationship with Ukraine have come under increasing scrutiny. While China has positioned itself as a neutral party, its deepening military and economic ties with Russia and its strategic interests in Europe have raised questions about its long-term goals and influence in the region. Meanwhile, Ukraine’s leaders have sought to persuade China to limit its support for Russia and take on a constructive role in future diplomatic talks.  

How has China’s position on, and role in, the Russia-Ukraine conflict evolved, and what is Beijing’s desired outcome? How is Ukraine’s leadership evaluating China’s strategy and opportunities for engagement? How might U.S. President Donald Trump’s policy shifts affect China’s approach toward Russia and Ukraine?  

Please join Carnegie China, Carnegie’s Asia-based research center, for an unprecedented in-person event in Washington, DC, in its 2025 Carnegie Global Dialogue Series. Ellen Nakashima, national security reporter at The Washington Post, will host Zhao Long, deputy director of the Institute for International Strategic and Security Studies at the Shanghai Institutes for International Studies; Pavlo Klimkin, a nonresident senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and the former foreign minister of Ukraine; and Eric Ciaramella, senior fellow in Carnegie's Russia and Eurasia Program, to examine the complexities of China-Ukraine relations and Beijing’s evolving approach to the war.

Pavlo Klimkin

Nonresident Senior Fellow, Russia and Eurasia Program

Pavlo Klimkin is a nonresident senior fellow in the Russia and Eurasia Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. He formerly served as the foreign minister of Ukraine.

Senior Research Fellow, Shanghai Institutes for International Studies

Zhao Long is deputy director of the Institute for Global Governance Studies and senior research fellow (professor) at the Shanghai Institutes for International Studies.

National Security Reporter, The Washington Post

Ellen Nakashima is a national security reporter for The Washington Post, covering intelligence and national security issues. She has been part of three Pulitzer-prize winning teams at The Post.

Eric Ciaramella

Senior Fellow, Russia and Eurasia Program

Eric Ciaramella is a senior fellow in the Russia and Eurasia program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. His work focuses on Ukraine and Russia.