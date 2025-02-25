Carnegie Global Dialogue: China and Ukraine

Three years after Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, China’s role in the war and its evolving relationship with Ukraine have come under increasing scrutiny. While China has positioned itself as a neutral party, its deepening military and economic ties with Russia and its strategic interests in Europe have raised questions about its long-term goals and influence in the region. Meanwhile, Ukraine’s leaders have sought to persuade China to limit its support for Russia and take on a constructive role in future diplomatic talks.

How has China’s position on, and role in, the Russia-Ukraine conflict evolved, and what is Beijing’s desired outcome? How is Ukraine’s leadership evaluating China’s strategy and opportunities for engagement? How might U.S. President Donald Trump’s policy shifts affect China’s approach toward Russia and Ukraine?