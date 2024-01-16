Eric Ciaramella

Prior to joining Carnegie, Ciaramella served in the U.S. government as an intelligence analyst and policy official. He was a deputy national intelligence officer for Russia and Eurasia at the National Intelligence Council, where he helped lead the Intelligence Community's strategic analysis on the former Soviet Union. He served on the National Security Council staff, first as director for Ukraine and then as acting senior director for Europe and Russia. He was also a senior political analyst at the Central Intelligence Agency, where he specialized in Europe and the former Soviet Union.