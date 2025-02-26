event

The Future of U.S. Clean Energy

Wed. February 26th, 202512:30 PM - 4:30 PM (EDT)
Live Online

Over the past year, a bipartisan group of policy experts have explored how U.S. policymakers could strengthen clean energy supply chains around the world. This group, the U.S. Foreign Policy for Clean Energy Taskforce, would now like to share its data and recommendations.

Join the Carnegie Endowment’s Sustainability, Climate and Geopolitics Program online for a half-day, two-part event exploring the analysis in the taskforce’s final report, from the potential of next-generation geothermal to the opportunity to bolster agencies like the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) to shore up America’s supply chain weaknesses.

The conference will feature a fireside chat on climate and trade, panels on supply chain resilience and the how the U.S. could win the clean energy race, and presentations of the taskforce’s key recommendations. The virtual event will be split into two, 2-hour sessions with a 15-minute break in between.

Event Agenda

Session 1: 12:35 - 2:15 p.m.

12:35 - 12:45 p.m.
Introductory Remarks

  • Mariano-Florentino (Tino) Cuéllar, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

12:45 - 1:10 p.m.
Presentation of the Taskforce Findings

  • Bentley Allan, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace
  • Noah J. Gordon, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace
  • Milo McBride, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace

1:15 - 2:15 p.m.
Panel 1: Securing American Supply Chains

  • Abigail Hunter, SAFE
  • Sameera Fazili, Roosevelt Institute
  • Kate Gordon, Carnegie California
  • Dave Banks, Bipartisan Policy Center
  • Christine Harbin, Office of Senator Bill Cassidy

Break: 2:15 - 2:30 p.m.

Session 2: 2:30 - 4:30 p.m.

2:30 - 3:15 p.m.
Fireside Chat: Climate and Trade

  • Peter Harrell, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace
  • C.J. Mahoney, Microsoft

3:20 - 4:20 p.m.
Panel 2: Winning the Global Energy Race

  • Danielle Merfeld, Qcells
  • Celine Mikolajczak, Lyten
  • Lev Ring Sage Geosystems, Inc.

4:20 - 4:30 p.m.
Closing Remarks

  • Leonardo Martinez-Diaz, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace
Climate ChangeEnergyForeign PolicyTechnologyTradeUnited StatesWestern EuropeChinaIndiaSouthern, Eastern, and Western Africa
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
event speakers

Mariano-Florentino (Tino) Cuéllar

President, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace

Mariano-Florentino (Tino) Cuéllar is the tenth president of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. A former justice of the Supreme Court of California, he has served three U.S. presidential administrations at the White House and in federal agencies, and was the Stanley Morrison Professor at Stanford University, where he held appointments in law, political science, and international affairs and led the university’s Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies.

Leonardo Martinez-Diaz

Senior Fellow and Director, Sustainability, Climate, and Geopolitics Program

Leonardo Martinez-Diaz is senior fellow and director of the Sustainability, Climate, and Geopolitics Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. His fields of expertise include climate politics and diplomacy, climate finance, and mitigating and managing the risks of climate change to economies and communities.

Bentley Allan

Nonresident Scholar, Sustainability, Climate, and Geopolitics Program

Bentley Allan is a nonresident scholar in the Sustainability, Climate, and Geopolitics Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Sameera Fazili

Fellow, Roosevelt Institute

Sameera Fazili is a Fellow at the Roosevelt Institute, where she researches the intersection between place-based economic strategies and industrial policy.

Abigail Hunter

Executive Director, SAFE

Abigail Hunter is the Executive Director of SAFE’s Ambassador Alfred Hoffman Jr. Center for Critical Minerals Strategy (Minerals Center).

Kate Gordon

Nonresident Scholar, Carnegie California

Kate Gordon is a nonresident scholar at Carnegie California.

George (David) Banks

Senior Fellow, Bipartisan Policy Center

Dave Banks is an economist, political analyst, and policy advocate, focusing on climate change, energy, and trade. He is a senior fellow at the Bipartisan Policy Center. 

Christine Harbin

Energy Policy Advisor, Office of Senator Bill Cassidy

Christine Harbin is the Energy Policy Advisor for Senator Bill Cassidy of Louisiana. She previously served at the Export-Import Bank of the United States and U.S Department of Energy during the first Trump Administration.

Peter Harrell

Nonresident Scholar, American Statecraft Program

Peter Harrell is a nonresident fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. He served as senior director for international economics and competitiveness in the National Security Council during the Biden administration.

C.J. Mahoney

Deputy General Counsel, U.S. International Trade and National Security, Microsoft

C.J. Mahoney is Deputy General Counsel, U.S. International Trade and National Security, at Microsoft, where he is responsible for export control and sanction compliance. He previously served as Deputy United States Trade Representative in the first Trump Administration.

Danielle Merfeld

Global Chief Technology Officer, Qcells

Danielle Merfeld is the Global Chief Technology Officer at Qcells, where she leads research and development for advanced solar products and complete energy solutions.

Celina Mikolajczak

Chief Battery Technology Officer, Lyten

Celina Mikolajczak is the Chief Battery Technology Officer at Lyten, an American company specializing in renewable energy and technology. At Lyten, she is working to develop the next generation of lithium-sulfur batteries.

Lev Ring

President, Sage Geosystems, Inc.

Lev Ring is president of Sage Geosystems, Inc., an American company working to advance geothermal energy systems at home and abroad.

Noah Gordon

Fellow, Sustainability, Climate, and Geopolitics Program and Fellow, Europe Program

Noah J. Gordon is a fellow in the Sustainability, Climate, and Geopolitics Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace in Washington, DC.

Milo McBride

Fellow, Sustainability, Climate, and Geopolitics Program

Milo McBride is a fellow in the Sustainability, Climate, and Geopolitics Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace in Washington, DC.