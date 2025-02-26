The Future of U.S. Clean Energy

Over the past year, a bipartisan group of policy experts have explored how U.S. policymakers could strengthen clean energy supply chains around the world. This group, the U.S. Foreign Policy for Clean Energy Taskforce, would now like to share its data and recommendations.

Join the Carnegie Endowment’s Sustainability, Climate and Geopolitics Program online for a half-day, two-part event exploring the analysis in the taskforce’s final report, from the potential of next-generation geothermal to the opportunity to bolster agencies like the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) to shore up America’s supply chain weaknesses.