The Future of U.S. Clean Energy

Registration
Over the past year, a bipartisan group of policy experts have explored how U.S. policymakers could strengthen clean energy supply chains around the world. This group, the U.S. Foreign Policy for Clean Energy Taskforce, would now like to share its data and recommendations.
Join the Carnegie Endowment’s Sustainability, Climate and Geopolitics Program online for a half-day, two-part event exploring the analysis in the taskforce’s final report, from the potential of next-generation geothermal to the opportunity to bolster agencies like the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) to shore up America’s supply chain weaknesses.
The conference will feature a fireside chat on climate and trade, panels on supply chain resilience and the how the U.S. could win the clean energy race, and presentations of the taskforce’s key recommendations. The virtual event will be split into two, 2-hour sessions with a 15-minute break in between.
Event Agenda
Session 1: 12:35 - 2:15 p.m.
12:35 - 12:45 p.m.
Introductory Remarks
- Mariano-Florentino (Tino) Cuéllar, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.
12:45 - 1:10 p.m.
Presentation of the Taskforce Findings
- Bentley Allan, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace
- Noah J. Gordon, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace
- Milo McBride, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace
1:15 - 2:15 p.m.
Panel 1: Securing American Supply Chains
- Abigail Hunter, SAFE
- Sameera Fazili, Roosevelt Institute
- Kate Gordon, Carnegie California
- Dave Banks, Bipartisan Policy Center
- Christine Harbin, Office of Senator Bill Cassidy
Break: 2:15 - 2:30 p.m.
Session 2: 2:30 - 4:30 p.m.
2:30 - 3:15 p.m.
Fireside Chat: Climate and Trade
- Peter Harrell, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace
- C.J. Mahoney, Microsoft
3:20 - 4:20 p.m.
Panel 2: Winning the Global Energy Race
- Danielle Merfeld, Qcells
- Celine Mikolajczak, Lyten
- Lev Ring Sage Geosystems, Inc.
4:20 - 4:30 p.m.
Closing Remarks
- Leonardo Martinez-Diaz, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace