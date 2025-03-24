Looking Back to Look Forward: The Role and Challenges of Accountability in Post-Assad Syria

Registration
The Assad regime fell in December 2024, ending nearly half a century of iron-fist repression and over a decade of civil war. Now, a transitional government has formed, demobilization has begun, and leaders are working to address the urgent humanitarian, security, reconciliation, and reconstruction needs facing the war-torn country. As part of this process, Syrian interim authorities have taken early steps towards developing and implementing a national dialogue, a new constitution, and the transitional justice measures that will be needed to achieve an inclusive, sustainable and stable future.
From the regime’s use of chemical weapons and starvation as a method of war against civilians, to the torture, arbitrary detention, and forced disappearance of hundreds of thousands of Syrians, the atrocities committed throughout the civil war are among the most well-documented in modern history. This has been due in large part to the documentation efforts of the Syrian civil society itself, with the assistance of the international community, which has mandated numerous investigations. Justice and accountability for such crimes remains essential to finding a sustainable path forward for Syria.
What does accountability look like for post-Assad Syria? How can it be pursued amidst the varying, and often competing, priorities facing Syria’s new authorities? What challenges lay ahead for its pursuit, and what are the key avenues worth exploring to do so?
Join the Global Order and Institutions Program for a panel discussion moderated by Federica D’Alessandra, a British Academy Global Innovation Fellow and author of the recent Carnegie paper, International Crimes Accountability Matters in Post-Assad Syria, featuring Stephen J. Rapp, former U.S. ambassador-at-large for the Office of Global Criminal Justice, UN Assistant Secretary General Robert Petit, Omar Alshogre, director of detainee affairs at the Syrian Emergency Task Force, and Nousha Kawabat, head of the Syria Program at the International Center for Transitional Justice as they examine these and other questions.