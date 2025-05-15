Deliberative Democracy in a Digital Era

Democratic deliberations are a worldwide phenomenon, with national and subnational governments re-envisioning citizen-informed policymaking. The digital era, including developments in artificial intelligence, offers a new approach to conducting deliberations. California is one of a handful of democracies experimenting with its value with the recently deployed Engaged California program.

Engaged California was developed with input from leading scholars and practitioners on deliberative democracy in California, the United States, and across the world, including Carnegie California. Learnings from Taiwan, Europe, Colorado, Texas, New Hampshire, and citizens' assemblies in California have been integrated into the program’s approach. The first use case is focused on people affected by the wildfires in Los Angeles County, with plans to expand the use of the program’s tools into other areas, including increasing government efficiency.