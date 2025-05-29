A global shift is underway where technological advancement has emerged as a key source of power and nations are increasingly abandoning shared approaches in favor of sovereign priorities. In the newest publication from the Carnegie Endowment's Digital Democracy Network (DDN), Digital Democracy in a Divided Global Landscape, authors explore these shifts through four themes: how local actors are navigating new tech challenges; evolving digital repression tactics; national strategies and digital sovereignty debates; and pressing tech policy and regulatory questions. The Network's diverse group of scholars and activists illuminate emerging issues, new debates, and unresolved dilemmas in the tech domain. They highlight the challenges posed by new technologies to democracy, politics, and society.