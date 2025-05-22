Has the World Arrived in a New Nuclear Age?

Registration
Nuclear weapons are returning to the fore of international statecraft in ways unseen since the Cold War. With Russia threatening nuclear strikes, China and North Korea continuing to grow their arsenals, and new prospects for proliferation in the Middle East, Europe, and East Asia, the world has been thrust into a new era of heightened nuclear risk.
How much of this new nuclear age is really new? What are the implications of the greater number of nuclear players and new technologies, including artificial intelligence and exotic new weapons, for stability? How can states can work to mitigate the worst risks?
Join the Carnegie Endowment’s Stanton Senior Fellow Ankit Panda for a conversation with Corey Hinderstein, vice president for studies at the Carnegie Endowment; Alex Bell, president and CEO of the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists; and the Washington Post’s David E. Hoffman, to discuss Panda’s new book The New Nuclear Age: At the Precipice of Armageddon (Polity, 2025).