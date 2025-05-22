Has the World Arrived in a New Nuclear Age?

Nuclear weapons are returning to the fore of international statecraft in ways unseen since the Cold War. With Russia threatening nuclear strikes, China and North Korea continuing to grow their arsenals, and new prospects for proliferation in the Middle East, Europe, and East Asia, the world has been thrust into a new era of heightened nuclear risk.

How much of this new nuclear age is really new? What are the implications of the greater number of nuclear players and new technologies, including artificial intelligence and exotic new weapons, for stability? How can states can work to mitigate the worst risks?