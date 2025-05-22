event

Has the World Arrived in a New Nuclear Age?

Thu. May 22nd, 202510:00 AM - 11:30 AM (EDT)
Washington, DC and Live Online

Nuclear weapons are returning to the fore of international statecraft in ways unseen since the Cold War. With Russia threatening nuclear strikes, China and North Korea continuing to grow their arsenals, and new prospects for proliferation in the Middle East, Europe, and East Asia, the world has been thrust into a new era of heightened nuclear risk.

How much of this new nuclear age is really new? What are the implications of the greater number of nuclear players and new technologies, including artificial intelligence and exotic new weapons, for stability? How can states can work to mitigate the worst risks?

Join the Carnegie Endowment’s Stanton Senior Fellow Ankit Panda for a conversation with Corey Hinderstein, vice president for studies at the Carnegie Endowment; Alex Bell, president and CEO of the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists; and the Washington Post’s David E. Hoffman, to discuss Panda’s new book  The New Nuclear Age: At the Precipice of Armageddon (Polity, 2025).

event speakers

Alexandra Bell

President & CEO, Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists

Bell is the president and CEO of the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists. Before joining the Bulletin, Alexandra Bell served as the Deputy Assistant Secretary for Nuclear Affairs in the Bureau of Arms Control, Deterrence, and Stability (ADS) at the U.S. Department of State. Previously, she has worked at the Center for Arms Control and Non-Proliferation and the Council for a Livable World, Ploughshares Fund, and the Center for American Progress.

Corey Hinderstein

Vice President for Studies

Corey Hinderstein is vice president for studies at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, overseeing the Technology and International Affairs Program, the Nuclear Policy Program, and the Sustainability, Climate, and Geopolitics Program.

Ankit Panda

Stanton Senior Fellow, Nuclear Policy Program

Ankit Panda is the Stanton Senior Fellow in the Nuclear Policy Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

David E. Hoffman

Author

David E. Hoffman is the Pulitzer Prize winning author of The Dead Hand: The Untold Story of the Cold War Arms Race and its Dangerous Legacy.