Corey Hinderstein is vice president for studies at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, overseeing the Technology and International Affairs Program, the Nuclear Policy Program, and the Sustainability, Climate, and Geopolitics Program. She works primarily on nuclear strategy, security, and nonproliferation issues; and emerging and disruptive technology of strategic consequence.

She is the editor of the book Cultivating Confidence: Monitoring, Verification, and Enforcement for a World Without Nuclear Weapons (Hoover Institution Press, 2010) and author of short-form writing that has appeared in leading international journals and newspapers. Hinderstein is a past president and fellow of the Institute of Nuclear Materials Management and served on the board of directors for the World Institute for Nuclear Security. She has also served in advisory capacities for multiple U.S. national laboratories.