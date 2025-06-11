The 2025 Carnegie Endowment James C. Gaither Junior Fellows Conference, The Next Generation of Foreign Policy, is open exclusively to young professionals and students.

Accelerated by President Trump, the foreign policy environment in Washington is rapidly changing and the impact is being felt around the world. In a period marked by rising polarization and escalating global tensions, the upending of norms and shifting U.S. priorities has left many questioning what comes next. These changes are particularly top of mind for young people looking to enter the field. What is the future of American foreign policy? And what can the world’s youth, who will bear the consequences of the decisions made today, do now to work towards the world they want to live in?

On June 11, the Carnegie Endowment’s James C. Gaither Junior Fellows Conference will convene experts and policymakers for a half-day of in-person discussions, examining the shifting methods of effective diplomacy as multilateralism evolves in the digital era; how foreign policy experts can more effectively communicate the realities and stakes of the fractured geopolitical system; and what young people in the global majority can do to take on a larger role in shaping policy, both at home and abroad.

Young professionals and students are invited to join the Carnegie Endowment for this special half-day in-person conference, The Next Generation of Foreign Policy, to explore these and other issues. Lunch will be provided to attendees.