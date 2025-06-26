Does the West Still Exist? Reflections on the NATO and G7 Summits

Solidarity among advanced market democracies, collectively known as “the West,” has underpinned the post-1945 liberal international order. Those foundations, already eroding, are now crumbling. Under President Donald J. Trump, the United States has abandoned aspirations to international leadership and is charting an “America First” course that promises to upend longstanding alliances, multilateral institutions, and commercial arrangements. With America no longer seeking to anchor world order, its closest partners are feeling unmoored. “The West as we know it is dead,” declares Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission.

What are the roots of this growing estrangement, and how is it expressing itself? How is the fragmentation of the West shaping NATO, the G7, and U.S.-EU relations? What strategies are America’s erstwhile allies and partners adopting to hedge (or even balance) against an unpredictable United States? As America retrenches, what openings might arise for other Western and non-Western powers to advance their visions and preferences for multilateral institutions, international cooperation, and global order?