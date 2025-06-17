Topographical map of the Middle East
event

Israeli-Palestinian Peace: Ehud Olmert & Nasser al-Kidwa Discuss the Future

Tue. June 17th, 202512:00 PM - 12:45 PM (EDT)
Live Online

In the year and half since the October 7 attacks and the war in Gaza that’s followed, hopes and prospects for Israel-Palestinian peace have seemingly vanished. Still, there are more than a few Israelis and Palestinians who still believe there is an equitable and lasting resolution to the conflict.

Is there a diplomatic pathway to ending the war and restarting peace talks? What do serious negotiations demand from each side? What does a peaceful resolution look like and what are the implications for the region if a deal cannot be reached?  

Join Aaron David Miller on the next Carnegie Connects as he engages in conversation with former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert and former Palestine Liberation Organization Foreign Minister Nasser al-Kidwa to hear their approach to Israeli-Palestinian peacemaking and the prospects for ending the conflict.    

Foreign PolicyIsraelPalestine
event speakers

Aaron David Miller

Senior Fellow, American Statecraft Program

Aaron David Miller is a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, focusing on U.S. foreign policy.

Nasser al-Kidwa

Former Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Palestinian National Authority

Nasser al-Kidwa served as the Palestinian Liberation Organization/Palestine Observer to the United Nations in New York from 1991 to 2004. He played a key role in bringing Palestine’s case against Israel’s wall to the International Court of Justice in 2003-2004. In 2005, al-Kidwa became the minister of foreign affairs of the Palestinian National Authority. In 2012, he was appointed as deputy special envoy of the UN-LAS Joint Special Mission for Syria under the leadership of Kofi Annan. He also served from 2014-2015 as the League of Arab States special envoy to Libya.

Ehud Olmert

Former Prime Minister of Israel

Ehud Olmert served as prime minister of Israel from 2006 to 2009. He previously served in the Israeli Knesset from 1973 - 2009 and was elected twice as mayor of Jerusalem between 1993-1998.