Israeli-Palestinian Peace: Ehud Olmert & Nasser al-Kidwa Discuss the Future

In the year and half since the October 7 attacks and the war in Gaza that’s followed, hopes and prospects for Israel-Palestinian peace have seemingly vanished. Still, there are more than a few Israelis and Palestinians who still believe there is an equitable and lasting resolution to the conflict.
Is there a diplomatic pathway to ending the war and restarting peace talks? What do serious negotiations demand from each side? What does a peaceful resolution look like and what are the implications for the region if a deal cannot be reached?
Join Aaron David Miller on the next Carnegie Connects as he engages in conversation with former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert and former Palestine Liberation Organization Foreign Minister Nasser al-Kidwa to hear their approach to Israeli-Palestinian peacemaking and the prospects for ending the conflict.