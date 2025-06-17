Israeli-Palestinian Peace: Ehud Olmert & Nasser al-Kidwa Discuss the Future

Nasser al-Kidwa served as the Palestinian Liberation Organization/Palestine Observer to the United Nations in New York from 1991 to 2004. He played a key role in bringing Palestine’s case against Israel’s wall to the International Court of Justice in 2003-2004. In 2005, al-Kidwa became the minister of foreign affairs of the Palestinian National Authority. In 2012, he was appointed as deputy special envoy of the UN-LAS Joint Special Mission for Syria under the leadership of Kofi Annan. He also served from 2014-2015 as the League of Arab States special envoy to Libya.