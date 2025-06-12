Launch of IFES' AI AGE: The Artificial Intelligence Advisory Group on Elections

Anthony "Tony" Banbury is President and Chief Executive Officer of the International Foundation for Electoral Systems (IFES). Prior to joining IFES, Tony had an extensive career working for the UN and the United States government. From 2009 through 2016 Banbury served as Assistant Secretary-General for Field Support. Banbury started his UN career in 1988 as a Human Rights Officer in Cambodian refugee camps in Thailand. Prior to his most senior roles with the UN, Banbury worked in the United States government as Director and then Senior Director for Democracy, Human Rights and International Operations at the National Security Council (2000-2003) and Senior Policy Advisor in the Balkans Task Force at the Department of Defense (1998-2000). Banbury holds an MA in law and diplomacy from the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University, a graduate degree from the Institut Universitaire de Hautes Études Internationales at the University of Geneva, and a BA in political science from Tufts University.