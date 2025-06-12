event

Launch of IFES' AI AGE: The Artificial Intelligence Advisory Group on Elections

Thu. June 12th, 202510:00 AM - 12:00 PM (EDT)
Carnegie DC Office and Live Online

Democracy is under attack globally and artificial intelligence (AI) is rapidly becoming more powerful and influential. Meanwhile, electoral authorities and AI experts – two groups crucial to restoring democracy worldwide - are largely working in siloes at this critical juncture when joint action is urgently needed. The International Foundation for Electoral Systems’ AI Advisory Group on Elections (AI AGE) offers a timely solution: unite these groups with the mission to ensure that the development, deployment and governance of AI safeguards electoral integrity and fosters a participatory and prosperous democratic future for all.

How can AI experts support electoral authorities to make informed, strategic decisions about engaging with AI systems and technologies and addressing AI-related threats? How can democracy advocates foster more local AI innovation that serves the public good, strengthens democratic values and institutions, and reinforces respect for human rights? And what insights from electoral contexts should policymakers and technologists integrate into global AI norms and standards setting discussions to enhance electoral integrity?

Join the Carnegie Endowment’s Technology and International Affairs Program and the International Foundation for Electoral Systems for the launch of the AI AGE initiative and a discussion of critical issues at the intersection of AI and elections, including biometric identification, data governance, content provenance, and information integrity.

Featured speakers include Jon Bateman, Co-Director of the Carnegie Endowment's Technology and International Affairs Program; Anthony Banbury, President and CEO of the International Foundation for Electoral Systems; Sabhanaz Diya, Tech Global Institute's Executive Director; Dr. Lisa Poggiali, the Global Digital Democracy Advisor at the International Foundation for Electoral Systems; Nanjira Sambuli, a Nonresident Scholar in the Carnegie Endowment's Technology and International Affairs Program; Miranda Bogen, the Founding Director of the AI Governance Lab at the Center for Democracy and Technology; and Audrey Tang, Taiwan’s Cyber Ambassador, among others.

IFES and AI Age
TechnologyAI
Jon Bateman

Senior Fellow and Co-Director, Technology and International Affairs Program

Jon Bateman is a senior fellow and co-director of the Technology and International Affairs Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Anthony Banbury

President and CEO, International Foundation for Electoral Systems (IFES)

Anthony "Tony" Banbury is President and Chief Executive Officer of the International Foundation for Electoral Systems (IFES). Prior to joining IFES, Tony had an extensive career working for the UN and the United States government. From 2009 through 2016 Banbury served as Assistant Secretary-General for Field Support. Banbury started his UN career in 1988 as a Human Rights Officer in Cambodian refugee camps in Thailand. Prior to his most senior roles with the UN, Banbury worked in the United States government as Director and then Senior Director for Democracy, Human Rights and International Operations at the National Security Council (2000-2003) and Senior Policy Advisor in the Balkans Task Force at the Department of Defense (1998-2000). Banbury holds an MA in law and diplomacy from the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University, a graduate degree from the Institut Universitaire de Hautes Études Internationales at the University of Geneva, and a BA in political science from Tufts University.

 

Sabhanaz Diya

Executive Director, Tech Global Institute

Sabhanaz Rashid Diya is the executive director of Tech Global Institute, a tech policy nonprofit for advancing equity and rights of Global Majority communities on the internet. Previously, she was the head of public policy at Meta. Diya brings two decades of experience at the intersection of technology policy, international relations and human rights. She is a senior fellow at Centre of International Governance Innovation and a visiting fellow at the Oxford Internet Institute at University of Oxford.  

Lisa Poggiali

Global Digital Democracy Advisor, International Foundation for Electoral Systems (IFES)

Lisa Poggiali is an anthropologist and tech policy expert with 15+ years of experience working at the intersection of technology, democracy and geopolitics. She is the Global Digital Democracy Advisor at IFES, and former Senior Advisor at USAID. Her efforts have empowered governments, civil society and industry across five continents to address emerging issues surrounding digitalization, and to develop and harness technologies that strengthen democratic resilience and respect for human rights. Lisa holds a Ph.D. from Stanford.

Nanjira Sambuli

Nonresident Scholar, Technology and International Affairs

Nanjira Sambuli is a nonresident scholar in the Technology and International Affairs Program. She is a researcher, policy analyst and strategist studying the unfolding, gendered impacts of digitalization/ICT adoption on governance, diplomacy, media, entrepreneurship, and culture, especially in Africa.

Miranda Bogen

Founding Director, AI Governance Lab, Center for Democracy and Technology (CDT)

Miranda Bogen is the founding Director of CDT’s AI Governance Lab, where she works to develop and promote adoption of robust, technically-informed solutions for the effective regulation and governance of AI systems. An AI policy expert and responsible AI practitioner, Miranda has led advocacy and applied work around AI accountability across both industry and civil society.

Audrey Tang

Cyber Ambassador, Government of Taiwan

Audrey Tang, a TIME100 “Most Influential People in AI” honoree (2023), is Taiwan's Cyber Ambassador and served as Taiwan's 1st digital minister and the world's 1st nonbinary cabinet minister (2016-2024). Tang played a crucial role in shaping g0v (gov-zero), one of the most prominent civic tech movements worldwide. In 2014, she helped broadcast the demands of Sunflower Movement activists and worked to resolve conflicts during a three-week occupation of Taiwan's Legislature.