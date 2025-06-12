Launch of IFES' AI AGE: The Artificial Intelligence Advisory Group on Elections

Registration
Democracy is under attack globally and artificial intelligence (AI) is rapidly becoming more powerful and influential. Meanwhile, electoral authorities and AI experts – two groups crucial to restoring democracy worldwide - are largely working in siloes at this critical juncture when joint action is urgently needed. The International Foundation for Electoral Systems’ AI Advisory Group on Elections (AI AGE) offers a timely solution: unite these groups with the mission to ensure that the development, deployment and governance of AI safeguards electoral integrity and fosters a participatory and prosperous democratic future for all.
How can AI experts support electoral authorities to make informed, strategic decisions about engaging with AI systems and technologies and addressing AI-related threats? How can democracy advocates foster more local AI innovation that serves the public good, strengthens democratic values and institutions, and reinforces respect for human rights? And what insights from electoral contexts should policymakers and technologists integrate into global AI norms and standards setting discussions to enhance electoral integrity?
Join the Carnegie Endowment’s Technology and International Affairs Program and the International Foundation for Electoral Systems for the launch of the AI AGE initiative and a discussion of critical issues at the intersection of AI and elections, including biometric identification, data governance, content provenance, and information integrity.
Featured speakers include Jon Bateman, Co-Director of the Carnegie Endowment's Technology and International Affairs Program; Anthony Banbury, President and CEO of the International Foundation for Electoral Systems; Sabhanaz Diya, Tech Global Institute's Executive Director; Dr. Lisa Poggiali, the Global Digital Democracy Advisor at the International Foundation for Electoral Systems; Nanjira Sambuli, a Nonresident Scholar in the Carnegie Endowment's Technology and International Affairs Program; Miranda Bogen, the Founding Director of the AI Governance Lab at the Center for Democracy and Technology; and Audrey Tang, Taiwan’s Cyber Ambassador, among others.