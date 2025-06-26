Security Studies Seminar with Swapna Kona Nayudu

Scholars of international relations, political thought, and India’s international and diplomatic history are increasingly interested in the concept of non-alignment. Questions over its meaning, difference with multi-alignment or strategic diversification, and its relevance to Indian foreign policy continue. The origins of such policies and debates can be traced back to Jawaharlal Nehru’s conceptualization of non-alignment at the height of the Cold War. The book is a deeply researched study of Nehru’s years as prime minister (1947–64) utilizing archival research in multiple languages to uncover Indian diplomatic influence in four major international events: the Korean War, the Suez Crisis, the Hungarian Revolution, and the Congo Crisis. Through this detailed examination, the book explores the contested meaning of non-alignment, a policy almost unique in its ambiguity and its centrality to a nation’s political life. The resulting international history takes on one of the most controversial concepts in the history of modern India and highlights India’s unique diplomatic position as the only non-aligned founding member of the United Nations.

Carnegie India hosted Swapna Kona Nayudu for a discussion on her book The Nehru Years: An International History of Indian Non-Alignment at the Security Studies Seminar. The discussion was moderated by Srinath Raghavan.

DISCUSSION HIGHLIGHTS

Nehru and Non-Alignment: Participants began the discussion by recognizing the overarching presence of India’s first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru in shaping the country’s destiny post-independence. Nehru was influenced by Gandhi and Tagore but was also a product of his times and the most influential figure in shaping non-alignment and India’s engagements with the world. Non-alignment as a political strategy was built with his vision, grounded in historical understandings of India’s colonial past and its aspirations for shaping India’s independent future. Participants were of the view that the strategy helped galvanize Indians to the world and the world to India. Furthermore, non-alignment had deep linkages with decolonization and the Cold War that allowed newly independent nations to meaningfully engage with other nations, both politically and economically. However, by 1956, contextual problems with non-alignment became evident as it was not a consistent policy and varied as per national interests. The subsequent period was also marked with events such as the India–China war in 1962, wars with Pakistan in 1965 and 1971, and later the end of the Cold War which toned down the significance of non-alignment. Additionally, a massive intellectual project like non-alignment needed and had many actors, but it was guided by Nehru’s looming presence and witnessed a gradual decline following his death. Nevertheless, participants appreciated the rich history of non-alignment which despite challenges and setbacks, continues to hold salience for Indian foreign policy.

Engagements Between India and the United Nations: Participants discussed the relationship between India and the UN during the country’s non-aligned period under Nehru. They focused on the evolution of the UN as a global organization since some opposed it owing to their differences with multilateralism and others perceived it as a western organization. However, newly independent Asian and African countries often saw the UN as an important platform to voice their opinion and demands. Participants acknowledged that the UN often engaged with Asian and African nations under India’s leadership and in turn, expected greater contribution from India. New Delhi faced a dilemma of balancing political and military considerations while maintaining neutrality, avoiding intervention in internal affairs of other countries, and respecting their sovereignty. Participants also agreed that increasing casualties among Indian military personnel in UN peacekeeping forces was a serious concern for India. Nevertheless, India played a significant role in shaping UN peacekeeping initiatives and thus their peacekeeping trajectories are deeply interconnected. These also allowed Indian military personnel to act as diplomatic envoys, ensuring peace and representing India on the global stage. Moreover, the UN became a channel for India to advance its non-aligned policy and engage neutrally with other countries based on collective action and diplomacy.

Case Studies Illustrating India’s Non-Alignment: During the discussion, participants delved into major case studies that exemplify India's non-aligned position. These include the Korean War (1950–53), the Hungarian Revolution (1956), the Suez Crisis (1956), and the Congo crisis (1960–65). India played a crucial role in the Korean War, through its active involvement in the UN Temporary Commission on Korea, UN Commission on Korea, 60th Parachute Field Ambulance, and in the Neutral Nations Repatriation Commission. These non-combatant forces helped bring the Korean War to an end. However, India’s contribution to peacekeeping underwent a change as Nehru’s initial position was to not send Indian forces or arms abroad or get involved in wars of other countries. His position evolved by 1956 as India supplied arms to Egypt and Hungary, and for the first time, India became involved in conflicts of another countries, albeit through peacekeeping. Indian involvement in armed peacekeeping was not outrightly dismissed as contrary to non-alignment but was considered on a case-by-case basis. During the Congo crisis too, India played a significant role in UN mediations and peacekeeping operations. Being the largest troop contributing nation, India also lost several personnel during the episode. Thus, in the instances where diplomatic resolution did not work, the UN came to rely on peacekeeping operations and since India was committed to the organization, it had to participate in these missions.