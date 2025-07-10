Geothermal Energy's Global Breakthrough

Lauren Boyd leads the Geothermal Technologies Office’s efforts to improve performance, reduce costs, and accelerate deployment of all geothermal technologies. In this role, Lauren is responsible for a budget of more than $115 million for geothermal research and champions the Office’s partnerships to increase geothermal deployment and advance geothermal as an economically competitive and widely available part of the U.S. energy supply. Lauren also manages DOE's international portfolio on geothermal and represents the United States on several international steering committees.