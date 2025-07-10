event

Geothermal Energy's Global Breakthrough

Thu. July 10th, 202512:00 PM - 5:00 PM (EDT)
Carnegie Endowment for International Peace

Geothermal energy’s moment is here. Once constrained by niche geologic resources, the ability to produce ubiquitous, clean power and heat from the earth’s crust is now on the horizon. Thanks to drilling advancements from the American fracking revolution, the world’s geothermal power potential has gone from an inconsequential fraction of demand to second only to solar power in renewable energy potential.

Please join the Carnegie Endowment’s Sustainability, Climate, and Geopolitics Program for its first conference on the global opportunity of next-generation geothermal technologies to hear the perspectives from industry leaders, government officials, NGOs, and the International Energy Agency. The conference will unveil findings from Carnegie’s forthcoming report Unlocking Global Geothermal Power which will provide a first look at which countries could prove optimal second movers for next-gen geothermal systems. A reception for attendees will follow.

A finalized agenda and more speakers will be published soon. Stay tuned!

event speakers

Lauren Boyd

Lead, Geothermal Technologies Office, Department of Energy

Lauren Boyd leads the Geothermal Technologies Office’s efforts to improve performance, reduce costs, and accelerate deployment of all geothermal technologies. In this role, Lauren is responsible for a budget of more than $115 million for geothermal research and champions the Office’s partnerships to increase geothermal deployment and advance geothermal as an economically competitive and widely available part of the U.S. energy supply. Lauren also manages DOE's international portfolio on geothermal and represents the United States on several international steering committees.

Rebecca Schulz

Lead, Geothermal Technologies, International Energy Agency (IEA)

Rebecca Schulz serves as a senior analyst and lead for geothermal technologies and oil and gas transfer at the International Energy Agency (IEA). Prior to her tenure at the IEA, she held a distinguished career spanning more than two decades at Shell, where she delivered multi-billion-dollar unconventional and deepwater projects worldwide. Her final role at Shell was as head of the U.S. Energy Transition program.

Rob Klenner

President, GreenFire Energy

Rob Klenner is President of GreenFire Energy, leading the company’s mission to revolutionize geothermal energy with breakthrough next-generation geothermal technologies. Backed by over 15 years of innovation and leadership at Baker Hughes, GE, and others, he is a recognized visionary driving scalable clean energy solutions with deep technical and commercial impact.  

Robert (Lance) Cook

Co-Founder and CTO, Sage Geosystems

Robert Lance Cook has nearly 40 years in the O&G industry, most recently serving as VP of Global Wells Technology and Chief Scientist of Wells at Shell. He also led Shell’s pioneering drilling and completions efforts in Alaska and Bakken/Antrim shales, the development of Shell-designed steerable motors enabling extended reach and horizontal drilling, managed Shell’s deep water technology development, and led two Shell joint venture technology efforts in expandable casing and well manufacturing. Lance holds nearly 100 US patents and is a co-founder of and CTO of Sage Geosystems.

Isabelle Chambefort

Energy Futures Theme Leader, New Zealand Institute for Earth Sciences

Dr. Isabelle Chambefort is the Energy Futures Theme Leader at the New Zealand Institute for Earth Sciences (New Zealand – previously GNS Science). Her role involves setting the strategic direction of the Institute’s scientific investments to support the energy sector with scientific solutions. Dr. Chambefort is a geothermal geoscientist with more than 24 years of experience in geothermal energy, ore deposits, and petrology research. Her research focuses on the magmatic-hydrothermal geochemical transition in arc systems.

Caity Smith

Director of Stakeholder Engagment, XGS

Caity Smith is the Director of Stakeholder Engagment at XGS. She has nearly 20 years of experience in the geothermal industry, with expertise including project management, stakeholder engagement, and regulatory and governmental work. Caity works cross-functionally to ensure seamless coordination across XGS's operations, engaging with project stakeholders including technical staff, local communities, and government agencies.​

Matthew Houde

Co-Founder and Chief of Staff, Quaise Energy

Matt Houde is cofounder and chief of staff at Quaise Energy, where he helps coordinate commercial strategy and technology development roadmap for SHR.

Bob Pilko

Strategic Business Advisor, Mazama Energy, Inc.

Bob Pilko provides global energy consulting to the upstream oil & gas and geothermal industries with and for U.S. domestic and international companies.   Initially in 1978 with Schlumberger International, through Blade Energy Partners, and continuing today as Mazama Energy, Inc.’s Strategic Business Advisor, Bob applies practical technical and business development expertise to operators’ projects – including Mazama’s Super-Hot Rock advancements.

Vijay Vaitheeswaran

Global Energy and Climate Innovation Editor, The Economist

Vijay Vaitheeswaran is the Global Energy & Climate Innovation Editor of The Economist. He has produced numerous cover stories and won awards for his reporting. He is an accomplished public speaker and his three books have created a stir, with accolades ranging from lengthy reviews in The New Yorker to shortlisting for the FT/McKinsey Business Book of the Year prize. 

Leonardo Martinez-Diaz

Senior Fellow and Director, Sustainability, Climate, and Geopolitics Program

Leonardo Martinez-Diaz is senior fellow and director of the Sustainability, Climate, and Geopolitics Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. His fields of expertise include climate politics and diplomacy, climate finance, and mitigating and managing the risks of climate change to economies and communities.

Milo McBride

Fellow, Sustainability, Climate, and Geopolitics Program

Milo McBride is a fellow in the Sustainability, Climate, and Geopolitics Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace in Washington, DC.