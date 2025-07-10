Geothermal Energy's Global Breakthrough

Registration
Geothermal energy’s moment is here. Once constrained by niche geologic resources, the ability to produce ubiquitous, clean power and heat from the earth’s crust is now on the horizon. Thanks to drilling advancements from the American fracking revolution, the world’s geothermal power potential has gone from an inconsequential fraction of demand to second only to solar power in renewable energy potential.
Please join the Carnegie Endowment’s Sustainability, Climate, and Geopolitics Program for its first conference on the global opportunity of next-generation geothermal technologies to hear the perspectives from industry leaders, government officials, NGOs, and the International Energy Agency. The conference will unveil findings from Carnegie’s forthcoming report Unlocking Global Geothermal Power which will provide a first look at which countries could prove optimal second movers for next-gen geothermal systems. A reception for attendees will follow.
A finalized agenda and more speakers will be published soon. Stay tuned!