A Hiroshima woman whose mother pulled her from their burning house. A U.S. Army veteran who assisted in the autopsies of bomb victims. A Texas Marine who can still recall the searing burns on survivors’ skin. These are the faces of nuclear war, captured in Atomic Echoes: Untold Stories from World War II, a new PBS documentary. Eighty years on from the bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, eyewitness accounts from the increasingly few survivors and veterans take on a renewed urgency as nuclear weapons return to the center of global politics.

What role can remembrance play in an increasingly volatile and violent world? What lessons can be learned from the Japanese hibakusha and atomic veterans, each bearing lifelong physical and psychological scars, about forgiveness following conflict? And what does it mean to pursue peace today?

Join the Carnegie Endowment’s Jane Darby Menton for a special screening and conversation with Atomic Echoes director Beatrice Becette and producers Victoria Kelly and Karin Tanabe, who also feature in the documentary, as they examine the enduring legacy of the nuclear age on opposite sides of World War II and the world.