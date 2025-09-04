event

What Americans Really Think About the United Nations

Thu. September 4th, 202511:00 AM - 12:15 PM (EDT)
Live Online

President Donald Trump is dramatically reshaping U.S. relations with international institutions. He has withdrawn the United States from WHO, UNESCO, the Human Rights Council, and the Paris Climate Agreement; ordered a review of all international treaties and organizations of which the United States is a member; and proposed slashing U.S. funding for the United Nations (UN) by more than eighty percent.  However, these “America First” moves appear to be out of step with actual U.S. public attitudes. Indeed, recent polling from the Program for Public Consultation shows strong bipartisan domestic support for sustained multilateral cooperation, UN agencies, and even the International Criminal Court.

As the UN General Assembly prepares to open its 80th session, please join Carnegie’s Stewart Patrick in conversation with Steven Kull, director of the Program for Public Consultation, and Suzanne Nossel, former head of PEN America and a longtime analyst of UN affairs. Our speakers will ask what Americans really think about the United Nations and unpack the arguments being put forward by the administration. The discussion will explore disconnects between public attitudes and actual policies in the United States and assess the implications of these findings for American internationalism.

Global GovernanceForeign PolicyUnited States
event speakers

Stewart Patrick

Senior Fellow and Director, Global Order and Institutions Program

Stewart Patrick is a senior fellow and director of the Global Order and Institutions Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. His primary areas of research focus are the shifting foundations of world order, the future of American internationalism, and the requirements for effective multilateral cooperation on transnational challenges.

Steven Kull

Director, Program for Public Consultation

Steven Kull is a political psychologist and director of the Program for Public Consultation, part of the School of Public Policy at the University of Maryland. He has conducted scores of opinion surveys internationally as well as domestically.

Suzanne Nossel

Principal, Smart Power Strategies

Suzanne Nossel is principal at Smart Power Strategies. She is a former CEO of PEN America, as well as former deputy assistant secretary of state for International Organization Affairs and senior advisor at the U.S. Mission to the United Nations. A prolific commentator and writer on U.S. foreign policy, she is the author of Dare to Speak: Defending Free Speech for All and of Is Free Speech under Threat?