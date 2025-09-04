What Americans Really Think About the United Nations

President Donald Trump is dramatically reshaping U.S. relations with international institutions. He has withdrawn the United States from WHO, UNESCO, the Human Rights Council, and the Paris Climate Agreement; ordered a review of all international treaties and organizations of which the United States is a member; and proposed slashing U.S. funding for the United Nations (UN) by more than eighty percent. However, these “America First” moves appear to be out of step with actual U.S. public attitudes. Indeed, recent polling from the Program for Public Consultation shows strong bipartisan domestic support for sustained multilateral cooperation, UN agencies, and even the International Criminal Court.