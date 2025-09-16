A UN Without the United States

As the United Nations General Assembly prepares to open its 80th session, relations between the world body and the United States have never been more fraught. President Donald Trump has removed the nation from several UN agencies and slashed U.S. financial support for UN activities, including zeroing out U.S. contributions to peacekeeping. To survive, the UN has embarked on unprecedented cost-cutting while looking to other members to ramp up their diplomatic and financial support.

What is the rationale for the Trump administration’s dramatic moves? How will they affect the UN’s ongoing work in peace and security; humanitarian assistance; human rights; and sustainable development? As the United States retreats, what countries, if any, might fill this vacuum in leadership, for good or ill? What is the future of the United Nations in a post-American world?

To explore these and other questions, please join Stewart Patrick in conversation with Allison Lombardo, former U.S. deputy assistant secretary of state for international organization affairs; Colum Lynch, senior global reporter for Devex; and Minh-Thu Pham, non-resident scholar at the Carnegie Endowment.