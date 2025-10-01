Climate Clarity: Combatting New Denialism in the United States

Since the start of the second Trump administration, the United States has cancelled much of its policy support for clean energy and withdrawn from international cooperation to address the climate crisis, leaving the climate community shellshocked. The narrative has shifted too, with opponents of the clean energy transition embracing what is best described as a "New Climate Denialism," rooted in the idea that decarbonization is unrealistic and expensive, and that the U.S. can safely double down on fossil fuels while adapting to climate hazards.

The Carnegie Endowment’s Sustainability, Climate, and Geopolitics Program proposes a different framework—Climate Clarity. It calls for the United States to join the real, ongoing global energy transition out of its own self-interest, and for policymakers to link climate action to Americans' desires for better health and lower prices. It also encourages policy makers to take an honest, dispassionate look at climate risks and how to prepare for them.

Join Leonardo Martinez-Diaz, Milo McBride, and Noah Gordon, co-authors of the new paper, “Climate Clarity: On the Future of Climate Action in the United States,” for a discussion on new denialists and climate clarity with Gretchen Goldman and Jeremy Wallace. Additional speakers will be announced.