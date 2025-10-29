Global Technology Summit Innovation Dialogue 2025

AI is reshaping how we live, work, and solve problems, from diagnosing diseases to predicting crop yields, from making education accessible to transforming public service delivery. As India prepares to host the AI Impact Summit in February 2026, a critical question emerges: How do we ensure AI creates measurable impact for people?

Join us at the Global Technology Summit Innovation Dialogue on December 11, 2025, in New Delhi. Co-hosted with the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, Carnegie India brings together the voices shaping the future of AI.

The discussions will feature stories from use-case innovators about how AI is impacting real lives across agriculture, healthcare, and education, and the realities of scaling these solutions. We'll also explore the critical infrastructure challenges around compute access, data quality, and digital readiness.

More information on the agenda and speakers will be available here: globaltechnologysummit.com.