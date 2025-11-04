NATO and South Korea: Assessing Longer-Term Security and Defense Cooperation Possibilities

South Korea’s defense and security ties with NATO have surged since the outbreak of the Ukrainian War in February 2022, with a significant jump in arms sales to Poland—over $25 billion since 2022—and other Central European members of NATO. The Republic of Korea is also one of the NATO’s so-called Indo-Pacific Four partners, along with Japan, Australia, and New Zealand. Rising to tenth place as the largest defense exporter in 2024, South Korea seeks to become one of the top five by the late 2020s. What are the driving forces behind the rapid growth of South Korea’s defense ties with NATO? What limitations and trajectories might they face through 2025 and beyond?