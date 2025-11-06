Rethinking Integration to Accelerate EU Enlargement

Amid Russia’s continuing aggression and a changing global order, the geopolitical necessity of EU enlargement has never been clearer. Yet, the process faces significant challenges, with no candidate country on the cusp of joining the union.



The concept of gradual integration, where candidates committed to reforms are granted EU single market access before formal accession, could inject new momentum into enlargement. While this approach has delivered some results, several political, legal, economic, and procedural hurdles must be overcome to fully leverage its potential.



To discuss the challenges, opportunities, and real-world practicalities of gradual integration, Carnegie Europe invites you to a public event with Stefan Lehne, senior fellow at Carnegie Europe and co-author of the paper Access Before Accession: Rethinking the EU’s Gradual Integration. He will be joined by Gert Jan Koopman, director-general for neighborhood and enlargement negotiations at the European Commission and Iliriana Gjoni, research analyst at Carnegie Europe. The discussion will be moderated by Carnegie Europe Director Rosa Balfour.



A light reception will follow.