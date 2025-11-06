event
Rethinking Integration to Accelerate EU Enlargement

Thu. November 6th, 20255:30 PM - 6:30 PM (CET)
Carnegie Europe Office & Live Online

Amid Russia’s continuing aggression and a changing global order, the geopolitical necessity of EU enlargement has never been clearer. Yet, the process faces significant challenges, with no candidate country on the cusp of joining the union.

The concept of gradual integration, where candidates committed to reforms are granted EU single market access before formal accession, could inject new momentum into enlargement. While this approach has delivered some results, several political, legal, economic, and procedural hurdles must be overcome to fully leverage its potential.

To discuss the challenges, opportunities, and real-world practicalities of gradual integration, Carnegie Europe invites you to a public event with Stefan Lehne, senior fellow at Carnegie Europe and co-author of the paper Access Before Accession: Rethinking the EU’s Gradual Integration. He will be joined by Gert Jan Koopman, director-general for neighborhood and enlargement negotiations at the European Commission and Iliriana Gjoni, research analyst at Carnegie Europe. The discussion will be moderated by Carnegie Europe Director Rosa Balfour.

A light reception will follow.

Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
event speakers

Stefan Lehne

Senior Fellow, Carnegie Europe

Lehne is a senior fellow at Carnegie Europe in Brussels, where his research focuses on the post–Lisbon Treaty development of the European Union’s foreign policy, with a specific focus on relations between the EU and member states.

Rosa Balfour

Director, Carnegie Europe

Rosa Balfour is the director of Carnegie Europe. Her fields of expertise include European politics, institutions, and foreign and security policy.

Iliriana Gjoni

Research Analyst, Carnegie Europe

Iliriana Gjoni is a research analyst at Carnegie Europe, where she focuses on EU enlargement and Western Balkan politics.

Gert Jan Koopman

Director-General for Neighborhood and Enlargement Negotiations, European Commission

Gert Jan Koopman is the director-general for neighborhood and enlargement negotiations at the European Commission.