The Rise of the Radical Right and the Future of World Order

The emergence of the radical right is among the most consequential developments in contemporary world politics. While its national manifestations differ, radical conservatism is fundamentally an ideological project, dedicated to dismantling liberal globalization and reasserting the primacy of national sovereignty, traditional values, and distinctive cultures. In implementing this program, hard-right activists and parties have formed transnational networks to defeat their perceived enemies and advance a new order embodying their convictions.

Who are the leading avatars of the radical right in the current moment and how unified is their agenda? How has the radical right shaped politics within the United States and the European Union? How has it manifested itself in the Global South? And what implications does its rise have for global order, international institutions and law, and multilateral cooperation?