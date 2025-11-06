event

The Rise of the Radical Right and the Future of World Order

Thu. November 6th, 202510:00 AM - 11:15 AM (EST)
Live Online

The emergence of the radical right is among the most consequential developments in contemporary world politics. While its national manifestations differ, radical conservatism is fundamentally an ideological project, dedicated to dismantling liberal globalization and reasserting the primacy of national sovereignty, traditional values, and distinctive cultures. In implementing this program, hard-right activists and parties have formed transnational networks to defeat their perceived enemies and advance a new order embodying their convictions.

Who are the leading avatars of the radical right in the current moment and how unified is their agenda? How has the radical right shaped politics within the United States and the European Union? How has it manifested itself in the Global South? And what implications does its rise have for global order, international institutions and law, and multilateral cooperation?

To discuss these and other questions, please join Carnegie senior fellow Stewart Patrick for a conversation with Rita Abrahamsen and Michael C. Williams, co-authors of World of the Right: Radical Conservatism and Global Order, and Rosa Balfour, director of Carnegie Europe and co-author of the recent Carnegie Endowment report, The European Radical Right in the Age of Trump 2.0.

Rita Abrahamsen

Professor, Graduate School of Public and International Affairs, University of Ottawa

Rita Abrahamsen is professor in the Graduate School of Public and International Affairs at the University of Ottawa, Canada. In January she will take up the professorship in African Studies at the University of Oxford, and she is also currently the Nelson Mandela Visiting Professor at Rhodes University in South Africa.

Rosa Balfour

Director, Carnegie Europe

Rosa Balfour is the director of Carnegie Europe. Her fields of expertise include European politics, institutions, and foreign and security policy.

Michael C. Williams

Professor, Graduate School of Public and International Affairs, University of Ottawa

Michael C. Williams is professor in the Graduate School of Public and International Affairs at the University of Ottawa, Canada. He is also a global professorial fellow at Queen Mary, University of London, and a visiting fellow at St. Antony's College, University of Oxford.

Stewart Patrick

Senior Fellow and Director, Global Order and Institutions Program

Stewart Patrick is a senior fellow and director of the Global Order and Institutions Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. His primary areas of research focus are the shifting foundations of world order, the future of American internationalism, and the requirements for effective multilateral cooperation on transnational challenges.