The World at a Crossroads: Implications of Evolving Nuclear Security

Over the past decade, the global nuclear security landscape has been reshaped by changes in nuclear capabilities, deterrence doctrines, and strategic alliances of the major nuclear powers. As the United States, Russia, and China have modernized and expanded their nuclear arsenals, escalating global conflict, from Ukraine to the Middle East, has shifted the traditional foundations of the nuclear order and deepened regional rivalries. With the U.S. reassessing its global interests under the second Trump administration and concerns of increased coordination between Russia, China, North Korea, and Iran growing, policymakers are changing the way they think about nuclear security.