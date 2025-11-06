event

The World at a Crossroads: Implications of Evolving Nuclear Security

Thu. November 6th, 202512:30 PM - 2:00 PM (EST)
In Person and Live Online

Over the past decade, the global nuclear security landscape has been reshaped by changes in nuclear capabilities, deterrence doctrines, and strategic alliances of the major nuclear powers. As the United States, Russia, and China have modernized and expanded their nuclear arsenals, escalating global conflict, from Ukraine to the Middle East, has shifted the traditional foundations of the nuclear order and deepened regional rivalries. With the U.S. reassessing its global interests under the second Trump administration and concerns of increased coordination between Russia, China, North Korea, and Iran growing, policymakers are changing the way they think about nuclear security.   

What do these shifts mean for nuclear politics globally? How are these issues playing out in Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East? And what are the broader implications for the future of nuclear security? 

Join Lauren Sukin, Jacklyn Majnemer, Nicole Grajewski, J. Luis Rodriguez, and Debak Das, for a panel discussion moderated by Rohan Mukherjee, examining the implications of the changing global nuclear order.

Arms ControlNuclear PolicyForeign PolicySecurity
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
event speakers

Debak Das

Assistant Professor, University of Denver

Debak Das is an assistant professor at the Josef Korbel School of Global and Public Affairs at the University of Denver. Previously, he held pre- & post-doctoral fellowships at the Center for International Security and Cooperation at Stanford University.  

Rohan Mukherjee

Nonresident Scholar, South Asia Program

Rohan Mukherjee is assistant professor of International Relations at the London School of Economics and Political Science and deputy director of LSE IDEAS, the foreign policy think tank of the LSE. He is also a nonresident scholar at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and at the National Bureau of Asian Research. 

Lauren Sukin

Nonresident Scholar, Nuclear Policy Program

Lauren Sukin a nonresident scholar at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and associate professor at the University of Oxford.

Nicole Grajewski Profile Picture

Nicole Grajewski

Fellow, Nuclear Policy Program

Nicole Grajewski is a fellow in the Nuclear Policy Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

J. Luis Rodriguez

Assistant Professor, George Mason University

J. Luis Rodriguez is an assistant professor at George Mason University. He studies the security preferences and strategies of the Global South, primarily Latin America’s role in global security governance. He is an adjunct non-resident fellow at the Center for Strategic and International Studies and an affiliate of Stanford University’s Center for International Security and Cooperation.

Jacklyn Majnemer

LSE Fellow, London School of Economics and Political Science

Jacklyn Majnemer is an LSE Fellow in Political Science in the Department of Government at the London School of Economics and Political Science. Previously, she was a Stanton Nuclear Security Fellow in the MIT Security Studies Program and an International Relations Department Fellow at LSE. 