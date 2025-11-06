The World at a Crossroads: Implications of Evolving Nuclear Security

Registration
Over the past decade, the global nuclear security landscape has been reshaped by changes in nuclear capabilities, deterrence doctrines, and strategic alliances of the major nuclear powers. As the United States, Russia, and China have modernized and expanded their nuclear arsenals, escalating global conflict, from Ukraine to the Middle East, has shifted the traditional foundations of the nuclear order and deepened regional rivalries. With the U.S. reassessing its global interests under the second Trump administration and concerns of increased coordination between Russia, China, North Korea, and Iran growing, policymakers are changing the way they think about nuclear security.
What do these shifts mean for nuclear politics globally? How are these issues playing out in Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East? And what are the broader implications for the future of nuclear security?
Join Lauren Sukin, Jacklyn Majnemer, Nicole Grajewski, J. Luis Rodriguez, and Debak Das, for a panel discussion moderated by Rohan Mukherjee, examining the implications of the changing global nuclear order.