Lauren Sukin is the John G. Winant Associate Professor in U.S. Foreign Policy in the Department of Politics and International Relations and at Nuffield College in the University of Oxford. She is an Affiliate at Stanford University's Center for International Security and Cooperation, a Nonresident Scholar in the Nuclear Policy Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, a Visiting Fellow at the Centre for Statecraft & National Security at King's College London, and a Fellow at Charles University's Peace Research Centre Prague.
Dr. Sukin’s research has been published in Journal of Conflict Resolution, International Interactions, Peace and Conflict: Journal of Peace Psychology, Nonproliferation Review, and the Washington Quarterly, among other places. She has published commentary in Foreign Affairs, Foreign Policy, Washington Post, the National Interest, Arms Control Wonk, Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, Just Security, Lawfare, and War on the Rocks, among others.