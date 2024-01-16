Lauren Sukin is the John G. Winant Associate Professor in U.S. Foreign Policy in the Department of Politics and International Relations and at Nuffield College in the University of Oxford. She is an Affiliate at Stanford University's Center for International Security and Cooperation, a Nonresident Scholar in the Nuclear Policy Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, a Visiting Fellow at the Centre for Statecraft & National Security at King's College London, and a Fellow at Charles University's Peace Research Centre Prague.