Thanks for interacting with the Africa Tech Policy Tracker. Please note that this is an ongoing project. Our team periodically updates this data set with new legal documents as they become available. For questions and comments, email the project’s contacts.

Introduction

The African continent is undergoing a digital revolution. Increasing access to digital products and services has the potential to transform lives and economies, and African governments have developed policies to fully harness the impact of this digital revolution. As a result, the continent is rife with regional and national strategies envisioning digital transformations, as well as legal frameworks to define the rules for digital transactions and services. However, there remains neither a comprehensive resource for tracking technological policy strategies, nor a mechanism for peer learning among African countries on the policies that can best foster digital innovation.

To address this need, the Carnegie Africa Program, in collaboration with the Africa Telecommunications Union (ATU), has developed the Africa Technology Policy Tracker (AfTech), the first-ever continent-wide aggregate of digital economy laws, policies, and regulations.

The objectives of the research are:

to provide a resource for accessing digital economy–relevant policies, laws, and regulations in the African continent, and a tool to support comparative policy analysis and tracking of digital economy regulations; to enhance visibility on the burgeoning tech regulatory environment in Africa by tracking the policies, laws, and regulatory actions of African governments; and to support knowledge dissemination and learning among African policymakers and stakeholders.

The Africa Tech Regulation Tracker

AfTech is a one-stop repository of national and continental technology frameworks in Africa. It is a research and policy tool that advances evidence-based policymaking in Africa's rapidly evolving digital economy. By cataloging policies across four main pillars digital infrastructure, platforms, skills, and innovation, AfTech makes it easy to explore, compare, and analyze policy actions shaping the continent’s digital future.

Methodology

Our approach to developing AfTech is summarized in four main steps:

Develop the analytical framework by synthesizing global and regional digital economy frameworks. Develop inclusion criteria based on digital economy policies, strategies, laws, and regulations that have been enacted. The requirements are based on the policy and governance framework dimensions that define priority themes, as well as relevant timelines and content formats. Using the analytical framework and inclusion criteria:

Pilot Phase: undertake desktop research; consideration is given to documents that offer English versions. Once documents (or information) are identified, they are reviewed to ensure they meet the inclusion criteria. Current Phase: collaboration with the ATU and country focal points—country representatives appointed by their government—to collect data through questionnaires. Finally, materials are added to the database. This involves extracting metadata, classifying according to the analytical framework, and tagging with search data points and source links.

The Data

AfTech is designed to cover all fifty-five African countries, the current phase covers thirty-six countries with over 550 data points on digital economy policies, laws, and regulations published between 1988-2024. The data is classified under four pillars and fifty data points that help users to search using thematic areas, such as artificial intelligence or cyber security (see glossary for full list of key data points).