Africa Technology Policy Tracker
Welcome to the Africa Technology Policy Tracker (AfTech). The first ever continent-wide aggregate of digital economy laws, policies and regulations in Africa developed by the Carnegie Africa Program, in collaboration with the African Telecommunications Union (ATU).
AfTech is a research and policy tool that advances evidence-based policymaking in Africa’s rapidly evolving digital economy by providing a one-stop repository of national and continental technology frameworks. By cataloging policies across key pillars like digital infrastructure, platforms, skills, and innovation, AfTech makes it easy to explore, compare, and analyze policy actions shaping the continent’s digital future. AfTech offers valuable insights into the diverse approaches countries are taking toward digital governance. Our aim is to enhance visibility on the burgeoning digital policy environment in Africa and for AfTech to become an essential resource that informs decisionmaking, fosters cross-border collaboration, and helps guide the continent toward a more integrated and resilient digital economy.
Dive in and discover how Africa is advancing in the digital age.