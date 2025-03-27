Climate Change Challenges in North Africa

Dear Reader,

The Maghreb faces mounting climate challenges—rising temperatures, water scarcity, and extreme weather—threatening socioeconomic stability. However, regional cooperation remains elusive due to escalating geopolitical tensions, particularly between Morocco and Algeria since the former joined the Abraham Accords in 2020. This rivalry has reinforced the securitization of climate issues, risking further destabilization.

In her paper on Morocco’s eastern region, Yasmine Zarhoule examines how the closure of the Morocco-Algeria border disrupted smuggling networks, leading the Moroccan authorities to pursue a securitization-driven development strategy focused on infrastructure and employment. While these efforts have helped maintain stability, water scarcity remains critical. Addressing this requires integrating local knowledge and ancestral water management techniques into broader climate adaptation strategies.

Frederic Wehrey and Andrew Bonney highlight how Morocco’s climate vulnerabilities are exacerbated by deficiencies in governance. Agricultural policies prioritize water-intensive crops, which benefits regime-connected landowners while marginalizing vulnerable populations. Meanwhile, climate-friendly energy projects suffer from mismanagement, and some mitigation plans, such as using scarce water resources for green hydrogen production, may actually exacerbate rather than alleviate existing challenges.

Other Maghreb countries face similar pressures. My research on Tunisia explores how severe droughts, coupled with Algeria’s extensive dam construction on transboundary rivers and intensified exploitation of the shared underground aquifer with Tunisia and Libya, have significantly depleted Tunisia’s water reserves. This has led to widespread food and water insecurity, particularly in regions bordering Algeria. This has deepened Tunisia’s dependence on illicit food imports from Algeria and, with it, the country’s regional marginalization.

Addressing climate challenges requires a framework for regional cooperation, yet this remains unlikely without a reduction in Algerian-Moroccan tensions and progress on the Western Sahara conflict. Sarah Yerkes and Nathalie Triche suggest that the Trump administration could leverage its close ties with Moroccan King Mohammed VI, Europe’s recent shift toward recognizing Morocco’s 2007 autonomy plan as the most viable resolution, and declining international support for the Polisario Front, to broker a long-awaited settlement.

As climate change, security, and geopolitics become increasingly interconnected across the Maghreb and the broader Middle East and North Africa region, these dynamics will continue to unfold in complex and unexpected ways. I encourage you to follow Carnegie’s work, grounded as always in rigorous research and local nuance.