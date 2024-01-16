Abdullah Baabood

Baabood’s areas of expertise include the Gulf Cooperation Council’s political, economic, and social development, the Gulf States’ external relations and regional security, as well as government policies and public-private sector relations in the Gulf.



Baabood has worked as a professor and a researcher at numerous colleges and universities in Asia and Europe. Throughout his career, he designed, implemented, and delivered training programs on comparative regional integration between the EU and the Gulf at the GCC Secretariat General (Riyadh) and other GCC Diplomatic Institutes. He also took advisory and consultancy roles for several international research projects, international conferences, and other public and private institutions.



Baabood earned his PhD in international relations from the University of Cambridge. He also holds a master’s degree in international relations and an MBA from the University of Kent and Strayer College/University, respectively.