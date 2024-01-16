Alexander Pascal

Previously, at Macro Advisory Partners, he advised private sector and philanthropic clients on U.S. policy and the intersection of geopolitics, technology, and trade. Pascal served for five years on the National Security Council (NSC) staff at the White House in various roles, including as senior director of the NSC executive secretariat managing the U.S. government’s day-to-day national security policymaking system and as director for strategic planning advising on U.S. policy for the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, countering the self-proclaimed Islamic State, and multilateral affairs. As senior policy adviser to the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations from 2011-14, he advised on U.S. foreign policy, international security, and multilateral diplomacy. Pascal also has worked at the State and Defense Departments on Middle East policy and at NGOs in the Middle East and Africa. He holds a masters degree in International Relations from Johns Hopkins University’s School of Advanced International Studies and a bachelor’s degree in English from Stanford University. His commentary has appeared in the New York Times, the Atlantic, TIME, Just Security, and the National Interest.