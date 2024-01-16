experts
Amlan Mohanty
Fellow, Technology and Society Program
@amlanjo

about

Amlan Mohanty is a fellow at Carnegie India leading on AI policy in Bangalore. He is an independent lawyer, policy advisor, researcher and teacher, specializing in tech policy for over a decade.

Amlan is also a nonresident fellow at NITI Aayog, the Indian government’s policy think tank, associate research fellow at the Center for Responsible AI at IIT Madras, and a visiting professor at the National Law School of India University, Bangalore. Previously, he led Google’s public policy and government affairs in India across privacy, platforms and responsible AI. 

affiliations
areas of expertise
TechnologyIndiaAI
education
LLB, National Law School of India University, BA, National Law School of India University
languages
English