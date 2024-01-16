Amlan Mohanty is a fellow at Carnegie India leading on AI policy in Bangalore. He is an independent lawyer, policy advisor, researcher and teacher, specializing in tech policy for over a decade.

Amlan is also a nonresident fellow at NITI Aayog, the Indian government’s policy think tank, associate research fellow at the Center for Responsible AI at IIT Madras, and a visiting professor at the National Law School of India University, Bangalore. Previously, he led Google’s public policy and government affairs in India across privacy, platforms and responsible AI.