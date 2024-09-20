Technology and Society

At the end of January 2023, India’s National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and the U.S. NSA Jake Sullivan officially launched the United States-India initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies (iCET). The Carnegie India Working Group studies, analyzes, and makes policy-relevant interventions in the various priority areas under the iCET. These include uncovering and recovering avenues for cooperation on semiconductors, civilian space technologies, defense innovation, bioeconomy, and quantum computing as well as the overall deepening of ties pertaining to science and technology. The working group is made up of experts within Carnegie India.