This program focuses on five sets of imperatives:

  1. Data: on all issues related to data governance, privacy, cross-border data flows, and data access.
  2. Strategic Technologies: on industrial policy around India’s emerging semiconductor eco-system, space policy, export controls, new and transformative defense technologies, and their effects.
  3. Emerging Technologies: on biosafety and security, practices and efforts to shape distinct artificial intelligence (AI) regulatory practices, models of accessing AI compute, and the emerging global imperatives on the military applications of AI. 
  4. Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI): on (i) shaping outcomes on DPI principles (ii) providing practical roadmaps for alternative ways to build DPI rapidly (iii) DPI at the centre of inter-state dialogues (iv) working with DPI builders, architects, and implementers.
  5. Strategic Partnerships: on the India-U.S. initiative on Critical & Emerging Technology (iCET) with ideas, convenings, and practical research. We are starting work on supporting the EU-India Trade and Technology Council (TTC).

The Technology and Society Program at Carnegie India is supported by Tata Trusts, Mohandas Pai, Nilekani Philanthropies, Meta India, Google India, Salesforce India, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Biocon, Syngene, Intel India, Amazon India, Microsoft India, SAP India, AWS India, WhatsApp India, BillDesk, Qualcomm India, Walmart India, LinkedIn India, and the National Payments Corporation of India. The Global Technology Summit is also supported by the Indian Ministry of External Affairs.

Our team

Rudra Chaudhuri

Director, Carnegie India

Rudra Chaudhuri is the director of Carnegie India. His research focuses on the diplomatic history of South Asia, contemporary security issues, and the important role of emerging technologies and digital public infrastructure in diplomacy, statecraft, and development. He and his team at Carnegie India chair and convene the Global Technology Summit, co-hosted with the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India.

Shruti Sharma

Fellow and Chief Coordinator, Global Technology Summit, Technology and Society Program

Shruti Sharma is a fellow with the Technology and Society Program at Carnegie India, where she is currently working on exploring the challenges and opportunities in leveraging biotechnology to improve public health capacity in India.

Konark Bhandari

Fellow, Technology and Society Program

Konark Bhandari is a fellow with Carnegie India.

Tejas Bharadwaj

Research Analyst, Technology and Society Program

Tejas Bharadwaj is a research analyst in the Technology and Society Program in Carnegie India.

Amlan Mohanty

Nonresident Research Fellow, Technology and Society Program

Amlan Mohanty is a nonresident research fellow with Carnegie India. His areas of expertise include privacy, content policy, platform regulation, competition and AI.

Shatakratu Sahu

Research Analyst and Senior Program Manager, Technology and Society Program

Shatakratu Sahu is a senior program manager and research analyst with the Technology and Society program at Carnegie India.

Ajay Kumar

Nonresident Senior Fellow, Technology and Society Program

Ajay Kumar is a nonresident senior fellow at Carnegie India. He served as the defense secretary of India between August 2019 and October 2022 and is the longest serving secretary in Ministry of Defence, where he also served as secretary in the Department of Defence Production. 

Arun K. Singh

Nonresident Senior Fellow, Carnegie India

Arun K. Singh is a nonresident senior fellow at Carnegie India. He has extensive experience across the globe, including as India’s ambassador to the United States, Israel, and France.

R. K. Misra

Nonresident Scholar, Technology and Society Program

R. K. Misra is a nonresident scholar at Carnegie India. Based in Bengaluru, he drives Carnegie India’s Technology and Society program, and engages with technology innovators and policymakers.

Anirudh Suri

Nonresident Scholar, Technology and Society Program

Anirudh Suri is a nonresident scholar with Carnegie India. His interests lie at the intersection of technology and geopolitics, climate, and strategic affairs.

Anantha S.

Nonresident Scholar, Technology and Society Program

Anantha S. is a nonresident scholar with Carnegie India.

Susmita Mohanty

Nonresident Scholar, Technology and Society Program

Susmita Mohanty is a nonresident scholar at Carnegie India. She is the director general of Spaceport SARABHAI, a ‘space’ think tank.

Global Technology Summit

The Global Technology Summit—Carnegie India’s annual flagship event, co-hosted with the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India—brings together industry experts, policymakers, scientists, and other stakeholders from all over the world to deliberate on the changing nature of technology and geopolitics. Its aim is to create a new framework of engagement that addresses concerns of all stakeholders without hindering technological progress and innovation.

collection
India-U.S. Emerging Technologies Working Group

At the end of January 2023, India’s National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and the U.S. NSA Jake Sullivan officially launched the United States-India initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies (iCET). The Carnegie India Working Group studies, analyzes, and makes policy-relevant interventions in the various priority areas under the iCET. These include uncovering and recovering avenues for cooperation on semiconductors, civilian space technologies, defense innovation, bioeconomy, and quantum computing as well as the overall deepening of ties pertaining to science and technology. The working group is made up of experts within Carnegie India.

All work from Technology and Society

commentary
U.S.-India Tech Partnership Through the Lens of U.S. Export Controls

This commentary traces the growing momentum in the bilateral tech partnership under the Modi and Biden administrations, how it has shaped U.S. export controls, and how, in some cases, the tech partnership may be shaped by them going ahead.

· September 20, 2024
in the media
New Grammar of India-U.S. Relations

The Modi-Biden book is tilted more towards substance than thrills. Leaders, diplomats, and security establishments in both nations have worked towards building resilience in the ties.

· September 19, 2024
podcast
The U.S.-India Partnership Under Modi and Biden with Arun K. Singh

In this episode of "Interpreting India," Rudra Chaudhuri is joined by Arun K. Singh, former Indian Ambassador to the United States, to explore the evolving India-U.S. relationship under the Modi-Biden era.

· September 19, 2024
commentary
The Quad Should Support Democratic Public Infrastructure. This is Why.

If the Quad can embrace DPI and actively support its adoption, there is a chance for democratic public infrastructure to shape the fortunes of large parts of the Indo-Pacific and beyond.

· September 19, 2024
commentary
India-U.S. Relations Beyond the Modi-Biden Dynamic

The forthcoming Modi-Biden bilateral meeting on September 21 will enable the two leaders to not only take stock of the significant progress made in the relationship under their watch but to also identify potential harvests for the incoming U.S. administration.

· September 19, 2024
in the media
Regulation.ai@India: Striking a Balance Between Innovation and Safety

India must not delay implementing comprehensive AI regulations to ensure technology serves humanity's best interests and upholds core values.

· September 19, 2024
in the media
India and Quad: A Tale of Collaboration

The upcoming summit will reinforce the awareness of Delhi’s strategic options as it deals with its challenges and seeks to maximise its opportunities

· September 18, 2024
commentary
Disrupting AI Safety Institutes: The India Way

This essay presents a set of loose thoughts on what an India AI Safety Institute might look like. It is based on discussions with those in industry, government, and civil society actors who advocate for a “safety first” approach to AI.

· September 17, 2024
in the media
Space and Artificial Intelligence for the Future of Bharat

The technologies related to AI and the celestial vault are dual, so the State and the market must collaborate.

· September 12, 2024
commentary
India Signs a Security of Supply Arrangement (SOSA) with the United States: What Can We Expect?

In August 2024, the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) entered into a Security of Supply Arrangement (SOSA) with the Indian Ministry of Defence (MoD). This commentary attempts to highlight the issues that arise in the wake of the arrangement.

· September 6, 2024