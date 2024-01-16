Anantha S.

Ananthanarayanan is a former nonresident scholar with Carnegie India. He is a seasoned technology executive with over two decades of experience in the IT industry, specializing in government affairs, public policy, and technology advisory roles. An alumnus of the University of Kerala and the Indian School of Business, Ananthanarayanan has a rich background in computer science and executive management. He is currently serving as the senior vice president and chief facilitation officer at Invest India. In this role, he is responsible for all investor connects and facilitates investments in partnership with state and central ministries. His expertise spans across various domains including 5G, autonomous systems, AI, privacy, and digital India initiatives.