Anantha S.

Ananthanarayanan is a former nonresident scholar with Carnegie India. He is a seasoned technology executive with over two decades of experience in the IT industry, specializing in government affairs, public policy, and technology advisory roles. An alumnus of the University of Kerala and the Indian School of Business, Ananthanarayanan has a rich background in computer science and executive management. He is currently serving as the senior vice president and chief facilitation officer at Invest India. In this role, he is responsible for all investor connects and facilitates investments in partnership with state and central ministries. His expertise spans across various domains including 5G, autonomous systems, AI, privacy, and digital India initiatives.
Prior to his tenure at Invest India, Ananthanarayanan held significant positions at Intel India as the head of government affairs and at Wipro, where he was the head of technology advisory. His achievements in these roles include policy advocacy, managing large-scale technology initiatives, and creating demand for cutting-edge solutions in government sectors. His career is marked by a consistent track record in building and managing government relationships and fostering strong relationships with stakeholders, reflecting his deep understanding of the technology landscape and government processes.