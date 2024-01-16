



Anas El Gomati is no longer with the Carnegie Endowment.

Anas El Gomati was a visiting fellow at the Carnegie Middle East Center, where his research focuses on socioeconomics, democratic governance, the security sector, and political Islam in Libya. He is also the founder of the Tripoli-based Sadeq Institute, the first Libyan think tank, and a visiting lecturer at the NATO Defense College in Rome, where his work focuses on political analysis and public policy.

El Gomati previously worked in the energy sector. In addition, he served as an adviser and publisher on Libyan affairs for several European Union institutions and think tanks.

He is a frequent commentator on Libyan and Middle Eastern affairs on Al Jazeera, France 24, Sky News, and several other television channels. He graduated from the Politics, History, and International Relations Department at Loughborough University in the United Kingdom.



