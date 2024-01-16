Andrew Kuchins





This person is no longer with the Carnegie Endowment.

Andrew C. Kuchins was the Director of the Russian & Eurasian Program and a Senior Associate at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace in Washington, DC. Previously, Kuchins was Director of the Carnegie Moscow Center. Kuchins conducts research and writes widely on Russian foreign and security policy. Kuchins was working on a book entitled China and Russia: Strategic Partners, Allies or Competitors?. Also, he is an adjunct professor at Georgetown University.

Before coming to the Endowment, Kuchins served from 1997 to 2000 as associate director of the Center for International Security and Cooperation at Stanford University. From 1993 to 1997, he was a senior program officer at the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation, where he developed and managed a grant-making program to support scientists and researchers in the former Soviet Union. From 1989 to 1993, he was executive director of the Berkeley-Stanford Program on Soviet and Post- Soviet Studies.

Foreign Languages: Russian, French

Education: B.A., Amherst College; M.A., Ph.D., Nitze School of Advanced International Studies, Johns Hopkins University

Selected Publications: US-Russia Relations: The Case for an Upgrade, co-author with Vyacheslav Nikonov and Dmitri Trenin (Carnegie Moscow Center, 2005); Russia: The Next Ten Years, editor with Dmitri Trenin (Carnegie, 2004); Russia after the Fall, editor (Carnegie, 2002); “Summit with Substance: Creating Payoffs in an Unequal Partnership,” Carnegie Policy Brief No. 16 (2002); Russia and Japan: An Unresolved Dilemma Between Distant Neighbors, coedited with Tsuyoshi Hasegawa and Jonathan Haslam (UC Regents, 1993)



