HomeDemocracyPolicyGlobalDemocracyU.S.DemocracyTechandDemocracyGenderAnti-Corruption
The Democracy, Conflict, and Governance Program is a leading source of independent policy research, writing, and outreach on global democracy, conflict, and governance. It analyzes and seeks to improve international efforts to reduce democratic backsliding, mitigate conflict and violence, overcome political polarization, promote gender equality, and advance pro-democratic uses of new technologies.

European and U.S. Democracy Support: The Limits of Convergence

Saskia Brechenmacher

Senior Fellow, Democracy, Conflict, and Governance Program

Thomas Carothers

Harvey V. Fineberg Chair for Democracy Studies; Director, Democracy, Conflict and Governance Program

Mariano-Florentino (Tino) Cuéllar

President, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace

Steven Feldstein

Senior Fellow, Democracy, Conflict, and Governance Program

Francis Fukuyama

Nonresident Scholar, Democracy, Conflict, and Governance Program

Erica Gaston

Nonresident Scholar, Democracy, Conflict, and Governance Program

Brittany Gleixner-Hayat

Visiting Scholar, Democracy, Conflict, and Governance Program

Rachel Kleinfeld

Senior Fellow, Democracy, Conflict, and Governance Program

Beatriz Magaloni

Nonresident Scholar, Democracy, Conflict, and Governance Program

Jennifer McCoy

Nonresident Scholar, Democracy, Conflict, and Governance Program

Mara Revkin

Nonresident Scholar, Democracy, Conflict, and Governance Program

Oliver Stuenkel

Visiting Scholar, Democracy, Conflict, and Governance Program

Milan Vaishnav

Director and Senior Fellow, South Asia Program

Richard Youngs

Senior Fellow, Democracy, Conflict, and Governance Program

article
Defending Civic Space in the United States: Lessons Learned Around the World

In a context of democratic erosion, U.S. civil society organizations face a widening array of legal, political, and security threats. They can learn from the experiences of civic activists in backsliding democracies around the world.

paper
Closing Civic Space in the United States: Connecting the Dots, Changing the Trajectory

Over the past two decades, dozens of governments have used regulations, laws, and vilifying narratives to restrict the ability of civil society organizations to act and speak. Now, a similar set of tactics is being rolled out in the United States. What should philanthropists and organizations expect, and what can be done?

paper
Polarization, Democracy, and Political Violence in the United States: What the Research Says

What can be done about polarization in the United States? Reviewing a decade of research reveals unexpected findings.

Explore the Global Protest Tracker

A one-stop source for following crucial trends in the most significant antigovernment protests worldwide since 2017.

All Work from Democracy, Conflict, and Governance

1788 Results
in the media
The Battle for the BRICS

Rather than bemoaning the emergence of the BRICS, the West should court those member states that have a stake in making sure that the grouping does not become an overtly anti-Western outfit intent on undermining the global order.

  • Alexander Gabuev
· September 24, 2024
Foreign Affairs
in the media
How to Prevent Political Violence

Political leaders, more than anyone, have the power to stoke or stamp out this dangerous cycle of violence.

· September 23, 2024
Journal of Democracy
in the media
What does the research say about polarization?

A discussion on what the research says about the roots and repercussions of polarization in American politics.

· September 12, 2024
You Might Be Right Podcast
in the media
Rachel Kleinfeld: US Systems Amplify Polarization—But They Don’t Have To

The Context is a podcast from the Charles F. Kettering Foundation, about the history, trends, and ideas shaping democracy in the United States and around the world. 

· September 10, 2024
The Context Podcast
in the media
SpaceX comes to NASA’s rescue

An explanation on why the space agency leaned on SpaceX to help bring them back home by next February.

· September 9, 2024
Marketplace
in the media
The Year of Elections Has Been Good for Democracy

But the Biggest Test Will Come in America

· September 5, 2024
Foreign Affairs