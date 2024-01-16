



Anirudh Suri is a nonresident scholar with Carnegie India. His interests lie at the intersection of technology and geopolitics, climate, and strategic affairs. He is currently exploring how India is carving and cementing its role in the global tech ecosystem and the role climate technology can play in addressing the global climate challenge.

He is the author of The Great Tech Game: Shaping Geopolitics and the Destinies of Nations (HarperCollins, 2022) and is currently the managing partner at India Internet Fund, a technology-focused venture capital fund based in India and the United States. He has also written extensively on foreign policy, geopolitics, cybersecurity, climate, technology, and entrepreneurship in publications such as the Indian Express, Times of India, Hindustan Times, Foreign Policy, the Print, the New Republic, Economic Times, MoneyControl, and Asia Times.

Previously, he has worked with the government of India in New Delhi, McKinsey and Company in New York, Goldman Sachs in London, and China Institute of International Studies in Beijing. He completed his MBA from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, his MPA from the Harvard Kennedy School, and holds a bachelor's degree in economics and political science from Haverford College, Pennsylvania. He has also studied Mandarin Chinese at the Beijing Foreign Studies University. Named a Goldman Sachs Global Leader, he has also served on the board of the Harvard Alumni Association.



