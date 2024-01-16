Anne Stickells is no longer with the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.
Anne Stickells was a Stanton pre-doctoral fellow in the Nuclear Policy Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. She is a PhD candidate in Security Studies at Princeton University's School of Public and International Affairs. Her dissertation focuses on the integration of emerging technologies into U.S. nuclear weapons, and their effects on U.S. nuclear policy. Anne is also a member of the Program on Science and Global Security at Princeton.
Prior to her PhD, Anne worked as a research assistant at RAND, where many of her projects were related to force modernization, emerging technology, and nuclear policy. Anne graduated from Stanford University with a BA in Science, Technology, and Society, and a minor in Creative Writing.