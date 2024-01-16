Ashley Quarcoo

Quarcoo spent over a decade supporting peacebuilding and democratic development in post-conflict countries and countries transitioning out of authoritarianism. She previously worked for the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) where she supported strategy, policy, and program development for a nearly $300 million democracy, human rights, and governance foreign assistance portfolio. In this role, she helped to lead major U.S. Government responses to political transitions in Ethiopia, Sudan, Zimbabwe, and South Sudan. Between assignments at USAID, Quarcoo served at the State Department, leading the development of U.S. strategy for United Nations peace operations in Sudan and South Sudan. As a Presidential Management Fellow from 2008 to 2010, Quarcoo served as a legislative aide to Congresswoman Nita Lowey, supporting the State and Foreign Operations portfolio, and also served on the Haiti Task Team following the 2010 earthquake. Prior to government service, Quarcoo worked on access to justice and human rights in Africa, including for the Carter Center and the Centre for the Study of Violence and Reconciliation based in South Africa.